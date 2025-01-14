iHerb Expands Global Reach with New Digital Storefronts on Albertsons Companies, Amazon UK and Amazon Australia

Health and wellness retailer leverages over 25 marketplaces and popular social commerce platforms to drive customer acquisition and international growth

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb , one of the world's leading online retailers for vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, today announced the launch of its digital storefronts on three key platforms: Albertsons Companies in the U.S., Amazon UK and Amazon Australia. With this expansion, iHerb now operates on more than 25 global marketplaces as a strategic complement to its own website and mobile apps, which serve over 12 million customers in 22 languages across 180 countries.

iHerb is continually reaching new audiences and meeting growing worldwide demand for a trusted selection of quality vitamins, minerals and supplements, as well as grocery, beauty and personal care products. This vertical also benefits marketplace partners, allowing them to offer a wider array of health and wellness products to their customers.

This move advances iHerb’s mission to make trusted health and wellness products accessible to more consumers and builds on the success of its 2024 performance where the company surpassed $2.4 billion in net sales.

Enhanced U.S. Presence with Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating more than 2,200 stores under iconic banners including Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, Jewel-Osco, and Shaw’s. With its expansive reach and trusted reputation, Albertsons Companies provides iHerb with a powerful opportunity to engage with health-conscious consumers seeking reliable wellness solutions alongside their household grocery and pharmacy needs.

“We’re proud to partner with Albertsons Companies and bring iHerb’s vast array of high-quality health and wellness assortment to one of the largest grocery and pharmacy retailers in the country,” said Emun Zabihi, CEO of iHerb. “This collaboration further reinforces our commitment to meeting customers where they shop for everyday essentials while maintaining the quality and trust iHerb is known for. Marketplaces are core to our strategic growth plans, and we will continue to seek out opportunities that ensure the mutual success of iHerb and its partners.”

Reaching More Customers in the UK and Australia

The launch of iHerb’s digital storefronts on Amazon UK and Amazon Australia strengthens its presence in two key international markets. These platforms are among the most popular shopping destinations in their respective regions, making it easier for British and Australian customers to discover and purchase iHerb’s products.

“Expanding on Amazon UK and Amazon Australia allows us to seamlessly integrate into the shopping habits of customers in these countries and build on the success we’re already experiencing on Amazon marketplaces around the world such as the U.S., Japan and United Arab Emirates,” said Neil Folgate, SVP of Global Marketing for iHerb. “By joining these well-established platforms, we’re ensuring that more people have convenient access to our products without compromising on quality or authenticity.”

Driving Growth Through Marketplaces and Social Commerce

Online marketplaces such as Amazon and Albertsons serve as key discovery channels for iHerb, introducing many first-time customers to the iHerb brand through these trusted platforms. iHerb’s global marketplace business encompasses top U.S. platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, Shopify and globally includes leading marketplaces like Rakuten in Japan; JD and TMall in China; and Coupang in South Korea; among others. The company is planning additional marketplaces later this year including Amazon Saudi Arabia to coincide with the opening of its distribution center in Riyadh.

In addition to marketplaces, social commerce on platforms like TikTok, Facebook and Instagram has emerged as a key driver of customer engagement and growth. By leveraging these platforms, iHerb is successfully connecting with a new generation of customers who value convenience, authenticity, and direct access to popular, trending wellness products.

“With the rise of social commerce, we’re engaging customers in innovative ways, from shoppable posts on Instagram to influencer partnerships on global TikTok accounts – where we hold one of the largest health and wellness catalogs of any vendor,” said Alan Quan, VP of Global E-Commerce and Marketing. “These channels complement our marketplace strategy and are helping to further accelerate our international growth.”

All orders placed on these platforms are managed, fulfilled and shipped directly by iHerb, ensuring that customers receive safe and authentic products, many of which are manufactured in the U.S.A.

iHerb is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from over 1,800 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves over 12 million global customers across 180 countries and 22 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by seven climate-controlled fulfillment centers located in the U.S. and Asia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

