Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 78 Day 1 on January 15 Register Now

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Day 1

January 15, 2025

9:00

Virtual Lobby opens.

9:35

Introduction

9:40 – 10:10

Brazil Potash (NYSE American: GRO)

Keynote speaker: Matt Simpson, CEO & Mayo Schmidt, Executive Chairman

10:15 – 10:45

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBP)

Keynote speaker: Andrej Jonovic, CEO & Director

11:25 - 11:55

MarketWise , Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW)

Keynote speaker: Erik Mickels, CFO

1:10 – 1:40

Alt Equity – A private company

Keynote speaker: Daniel Wait, President / Founder

1:45 – 2:15

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, and Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

2:20 – 2:50

Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: CBIH)

Keynote speakers: Dante Picaso, President / CEO

2:55 – 3:05

The Birch Co. (OTC Pink: ATWT)

Keynote speaker: Angus Martin, President & CEO

3:10 – 3:20

U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR)

Keynote speaker: Paul Li, UCAR European Representative

3:25 - 3:35

Brenmiller Energy, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG)

Keynote speaker: Nir Brenmiller, COO

3:40 – 3:50

Monumental Energy Corp. (OTCQB: MNMRF) (TSXV: MNRG)

Keynote speaker: Maximilian Sali, VP Corporate Development, Founder & Director

3:55 – 4:05

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE American: SKYH)

Keynote speakers: Tal Keinan, Founder and CEO

4:10 – 4:20

Cyios Corp. (OTC Pink: CYIO)

Keynote speaker: John O’Shea, Chairman





Day 2

January 16, 2025

12:00

Virtual Lobby opens.

12:30

Introduction

12:35 – 1:05

Tytonyx, a private company

Keynote speakers: Jim Snow, Director

1:10 - 1:40

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)

Keynote speakers: David Platt, CEO & Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

1:45 - 2:15

RUA Gold, Inc. (OTCQB: NZAUF) (CSE: RUA)

Keynote speaker: Robert Eckford, CEO

2:20 – 2:30

Ideal Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR)

Keynote speakers: Dan Brdar: President and CEO, & Tim Burns: CFO

2:35 – 3:05

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)

Keynote speakers: David Dodd, Chairman, President / CEO

3:10 - 3:20

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI)

Keynote speaker: Adam Mendelsohn PHD, CEO

3:25 - 3:35

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCQB: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV)

Keynote speaker: James Passin, CEO

3:40 – 3:50

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT)

Keynote speakers: Claire Ji – IR & Finance, and Sam Yang, Head of Capital and Strategy

3:55 – 4:05

Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)

Keynote speakers: Thomas Larsen, CEO & Chairman, & Dr. William N. Pearson, Executive Vice President of Exploration

4:10 – 4:20

Realbotix Corp. (OTCQB: XBOTF) (TSXV: XBOT)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Kiguel Co-Founder, CEO

