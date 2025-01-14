Room to Improve: Report Highlights Gaps in State Policies for Kids with Allergies and Asthma

AAFA’s 2025 State Honor Roll™ finds most states could do more to support healthy and safe schools for students with asthma, food allergies, anaphylaxis, and related diseases

Washington, DC, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) released the 2025 State Honor Roll™ of Asthma and Allergy Policies for Schools. The report finds that while most U.S. states and territories have some policies designed to support students with allergies and asthma, significant policy gaps remain. Only 2 states (Connecticut, District of Columbia) made this year’s Honor Roll – meeting at least 22 of AAFA’s 27 core policies. An additional 10 states earned honorable mention. That leaves room for improvement across the country at a time when many state lawmakers are returning to legislative sessions.

“Asthma continues to be a leading cause of missed days of school,” said AAFA’s President and CEO, Kenneth Mendez. “This unfortunate reality highlights the urgent need for states to adopt policies that support students with asthma. This report should serve as a call to action for states to advance meaningful policy change in 2025 and beyond.”

Data on asthma and allergies points to the importance of adopting impactful asthma and allergy policies for schools.

Around 4.9 million children in the U.S. have asthma. Of those, nearly half have uncontrolled asthma. Additionally, nearly 40% of children under 18 with asthma report having at least one asthma attack per year.

About 4 million children in the U.S. have food allergies. Severe symptoms of food allergies can lead to a serious, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis.

Ten States earned honorable mention for adopting 17-21 of AAFA’s 27 core policies to promote positive health outcomes for children with allergies and asthma:

California

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Washington

AAFA’s core asthma and allergy policies for schools include a focus on access to medication and treatment, awareness among faculty and staff of asthma and allergy related issues, and attention to the school environment. As policymakers focus attention on addressing these needs, AAFA offers five specific policy recommendations:

Expand Emergency Medication Stocking in Schools. States should adopt policies that mandate emergency medication availability in all schools. The policies should address appropriately training school personnel, liability concerns for those people who use the medicine in good faith, and resources for acquiring the medications.

Ensure Full-Time School Nurses in Every School. States should adopt policies that require at least 1 full-time nurse in every school. States should also prioritize funding for school nurse programs and explore partnerships with local health departments to expand access to nursing services.

Adopt Comprehensive Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Management Plans. States should require schools to adopt comprehensive IAQ management plans that include regular HVAC inspections and maintenance, green cleaning practices, integrated pest management (IPM), and mold prevention. These plans should also incorporate ongoing monitoring to identify and address IAQ concerns promptly.

Strengthen Tobacco and Vaping Policies in Schools. States should adopt and enforce policies that ban all tobacco and vaping product use in schools, on school grounds, on school buses, and at school-sponsored events. States should also require schools to provide tobacco and vaping prevention education and school-based tobacco-use and e-cigarette-use cessation services and resources.

Mandate or Incentivize School Bus Electrification. States should adopt policies that mandate or incentivize school bus electrification and prioritize equitable access to funding and resources.

“The time for action is now,” said AAFA’s Vice President of Policy and Advocacy Jenna Riemenschneider. “AAFA stands ready to work with lawmakers in states across the country to make progress on the policies that will ensure schools are safe and healthy for children with allergies and asthma.”

For the full list of 27 core policies and the state ratings, visit statehonorroll.org.

About the Research

AAFA evaluates how every U.S. state and territory compares against our 27 core policies that affect people with asthma and allergies in schools. States or territories make the AAFA State Honor Roll when they meet 22 of 27 core policies. They receive honorable mention when they meet 17-21 of 27 core policy standards. The 2025 State Honor Roll report is an independent research project of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and made possible by support from Amgen, DBV, Kaléo, Pfizer, PhRMA, Sanofi, Regeneron, and Viatris.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org

Attachments

Andy Spears Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America 2029741223 media@aafa.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.