Mike Ehlers Joins PlanSource as Chief Technology Officer

Innovative technology leader with strong benefits administration expertise joins to empower customers with leading technology

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading cloud-based benefits administration technology and service provider, welcomes Mike Ehlers as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Mike will be responsible for leading the evolution and innovation of PlanSource’s technology portfolio to help optimize how people choose, use and manage benefits through engaging, AI-powered experiences.

With more than 30 years of experience in Computer Engineering and 20 years specifically in the Benefits Administration / HCM industry, Mike has a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the employee and benefits administrator experience.

“I’m excited to join the team at PlanSource working to transform the benefits administration industry,” said Mike Ehlers. “PlanSource’s strong technology foundation is exciting, and I am eager to accelerate the innovation with the team and fulfill our mission of delivering engaging benefit experiences for our customers and partners.”

Prior to PlanSource, Mike held leadership roles at prominent organizations, including Voya, Benefitfocus, Paylocity, Hewitt Associates Alight and Xerox (ACS/ExcellerateHRO). His passion for building innovative products is evident in his work, which has resulted in stable, scalable and secure solutions that engage users and reduce operating costs.

A collaborative and visionary leader, Mike will oversee the IT and engineering teams, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. Mike has a deep understanding of the industry’s challenges and opportunities, which will enable him to drive strategic initiatives that position PlanSource as a leader in the market. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mike Ehlers to the team at PlanSource,” said Mike Morini, CEO of PlanSource. “His benefits technology acumen and transparent leadership will drive transformative innovation and cultivate a culture of excellence at PlanSource. Together with the incredible team we already have established at PlanSource, we are well-positioned to deliver unparalleled service to our customers and partners.”

Ehlers is the latest senior executive with extensive industry domain expertise to join the PlanSource team. Recently, PlanSource welcomed Ana Perez, Chief Marketing Officer, Greg Mercer, Chief Growth Officer and Eddie Pinto, SVP of Product, further strengthening our leadership with their strategic vision and experience. These additions highlight PlanSource’s commitment to enhancing its capabilities and driving growth, ensuring the company continues to deliver exceptional value to its clients.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a benefits administration technology and services company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

