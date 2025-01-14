TradePending Launches Enhanced Trade-In Tool with New Video Walk-Around Feature

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradePending, a leading software platform for car dealerships, today announced the launch of a new video feature in its trade-in valuation tool. This free update allows car owners to record and share a short video walk-around of their vehicles, enhancing the process for dealerships and customers alike.

When users request a trade-in value through TradePending’s tool, they receive a market report outlining their vehicle's value, local supply and demand data, comparisons to similar vehicles, and more. Customers can now easily take the next step to showcase their vehicle with a simple video recording, giving dealerships a more comprehensive view of submitted vehicles.

“Dealerships gain valuable insights through these customer-submitted videos, helping them prioritize their outreach efforts and connect with motivated sellers,” said Brice Englert, CEO of TradePending. “This new feature underscores our mission of simplifying processes while creating meaningful value for dealers and their customers.”

Unlike other tools that demand complex, step-by-step photo uploads —often leading to user frustration and abandonment— TradePending ensures a quick and simple experience for users and introduces video recording only after the vehicle’s value has been provided. For vehicle owners, the video feature provides an opportunity to showcase recent repairs, upgrades, or unique features of their vehicles, making their trade-in process more personalized and rewarding.

Dealership staff also benefit significantly. Sales teams can easily track customers who submit videos, helping them tailor follow-up communications. Used car managers gain greater visibility into vehicles they are most interested in acquiring, and receive notifications about new video submissions.

About TradePending

TradePending’s mission of “simple automotive” brings dealers and consumers together across North America. Over 5,000 dealerships across the United States and Canada utilize the company’s sales enablement, website conversion, and customer retention platform to educate and inform their customers, to simplify and shorten the sales process, and to convert their website traffic into new opportunities. The platform includes integrated solutions for trade-in valuations and offers, monthly payment calculators, personalized video communications, creative inventory merchandising, detailed vehicle reports, service offers management, and retention marketing. The TradePending API provides industry partners with proprietary market data to power their own products and services. https://tradepending.com

Contact:

Lambert by LLYC

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, jlessner@lambert.com

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, jhurson@lambert.com

