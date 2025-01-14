Submit Release
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings on January 28, 2025

OLNEY, Md., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SASR) will release its fourth quarter earnings for 2024 on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail bankingmortgageprivate banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson  and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

For additional information or questions, please contact:

  Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer President, or
  Charles S. Cullum, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
  1-800-399-5919
  Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
    CCullum@sandyspringbank.com
     
  Website: www.sandyspringbank.com
     
  Media Contact:
  Amber Washington, Senior Vice President
  301.774.6400 x5697
  awashington@sandyspringbank.com



