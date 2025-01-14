BioNTech Provides Business and Pipeline Updates at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Executing in oncology with investigational BNT327/PM8002 combinations and mRNA cancer immunotherapy candidates as pan-tumor treatment approaches

BioNTech aims to develop BNT327/PM8002 as a next-generation immuno-oncology (“IO”) backbone for the Company’s combination strategy targeting a broad range of indications

Progressing development of BNT327/PM8002 with initiation of global clinical trials with registrational potential in first-line small cell lung cancer (“SCLC”) and non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”)

Advancing BNT327/PM8002 combination strategy with initiation of a second antibody drug conjugate (“ADC”) combination trial; additional ADC-combination trials planned to be initiated in 2025

Progress in mRNA cancer immunotherapy portfolio with multiple randomized trial read-outs of personalized and off-the-shelf candidates expected in 2025 and 2026

MAINZ, Germany, January 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) today will present its 2025 strategic priorities and progress on the Company’s pipeline of mRNA therapeutics, immunomodulators, and targeted therapies at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

“We aim to develop BioNTech into a global immunotherapy powerhouse with the potential to improve the standard of care with innovative oncology products and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases​. In oncology, we are focused on addressing the full spectrum of solid tumors with investigational combination therapies in two pan-tumor technology pillars: our mRNA-based cancer immunotherapies for the early, adjuvant setting, and our differentiated anti-PD-L1/-VEGF-A bispecific antibody candidate BNT327/PM8002 for the treatment of advanced cancers. With our capabilities, we believe BioNTech is uniquely positioned to develop personalized, yet scalable cancer treatments based on mRNA,” said Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioNTech. “2025 is an important year, with data updates expected across both pillars and additional global clinical trial starts planned to generate evidence on our combination treatment concepts.”

Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., will present strategic priorities and a pipeline update at the conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. CET/ 12:00 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page in the investor relations section on the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days following the conference.

Summary of selected pipeline updates

BNT327/ PM8002, an investigational bispecific antibody combining PD-L1 checkpoint inhibition with VEGF-A neutralization being developed in collaboration with Biotheus:

In December 2024, BioNTech initiated a global randomized Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT06712355) evaluating BNT327/PM8002 plus chemotherapy compared to atezolizumab plus chemotherapy in first line extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (“ES-SCLC”).

In December 2024, BioNTech initiated a global randomized Phase 2/3 clinical trial (NCT06712316) evaluating BNT327/PM8002 plus chemotherapy compared to pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in first line NSCLC.

A global randomized Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating BNT327/PM8002 in first line triple-negative breast cancer (“TNBC”) is on track to start in 2025.

Plan to initiate additional clinical trials exploring novel combinations of BNT327/PM8002 with ADCs BNT323/DB-1303 (trastuzumab pamirtecan), BNT324/DB-1311 and BNT326/YL202 in 2025.

Plan to present first clinical data from the ongoing global Phase 1/2 expansion cohorts (NCT05438329) evaluating BNT327/PM8002 plus BNT325/DB-1305 in multiple solid tumors in 2025.

Plan to present clinical data from the ongoing global Phase 2 dose optimization trials evaluating BNT327/PM8002 plus chemotherapy in advanced TNBC (NCT06449222) and first line SCLC (NCT06449209) in 2025.

Autogene cevumeran (BNT122/RO7198457), an investigational mRNA cancer immunotherapy based on an individualized neoantigen-specific immunotherapy (“iNeST”) approach being developed in collaboration with Genentech Inc. (“Genentech”), a member of the Roche Group:

In December 2024, the first patient was treated in a global randomized Phase 2 clinical trial (IMCODE004) (NCT06534983) evaluating autogene cevumeran in combination with nivolumab compared to nivolumab alone in high-risk muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma (“MIUC”).

Interim data from an ongoing global randomized Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04486378) evaluating autogene cevumeran compared to watchful waiting in adjuvant ctDNA+ stage II (high risk) / stage III colorectal cancer (“CRC”) are anticipated in late 2025 or 2026.

BNT323/DB-1303 (trastuzumab pamirtecan), an investigational HER2-targeted ADC being developed in collaboration with Duality Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. (“DualityBio”):

Plan to present clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1/2a trial (NCT05150691) evaluating BNT323/DB-1303 in HER2-expressing advanced endometrial cancer in 2025.

Preparation of a potential Biologics License Application (“BLA”) submission for BNT323/DB-1303 as a second line or subsequent therapy in HER2-expressing advanced endometrial cancer​ in 2025.

Plan to initiate a global Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial (NCT06340568) evaluating BNT323/DB-1303 in advanced endometrial cancer in 2025.

COVID-19 vaccine and other candidates

For 2025, BioNTech and Pfizer Inc. (“Pfizer”) expect largely stable vaccination rates and market share in the U.S. and revenue phasing similar to 2024, primarily concentrated in the back half of the year, with the distribution between Q3 and Q4 dependent on the timing of strain recommendation and approvals by regulatory agencies. Advanced purchase agreements remain in place outside of the U.S., including in the European Union.

BioNTech and Pfizer continue to invest in the research and development of next-generation and combination COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

