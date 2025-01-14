Carbon Black in Lead-Acid Battery Market Size, Share, Growth & Research Report, 2027

Carbon Black in Lead-Acid Battery Markets Trends

The global carbon black in lead-acid battery market is projected to reach $591.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027

The carbon black in lead-acid battery market was estimated at $417.1 million in 2019 and is expected to hit at $591.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Carbon Black in Lead-Acid Battery Market by Battery Type (Flooded Lead-Acid Battery and Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Battery) and Grade (Specialty and Conductive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

Cost-efficient energy storage solution and recyclability associated with lead-acid batteries over lithium-ion batteries fuel the growth of the global carbon black in lead-acid battery market. On the other hand, emerging as well as existing alternatives available in the market restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in need to expand data centers is anticipated to pave the way for an array of opportunities in the future.

The key market players analyzed in the global Carbon Black in Lead-Acid Battery market report include Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., Cabot Corporation, Superior Graphite, SGL Carbon SE, Aditya Birla Group, Israzion Ltd., Denka Company Limited, Shandong Jinkeli Power Sources Technology Co., Ltd, Imerys, and Continental Carbon Company. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

The global carbon black in lead-acid battery market is analyzed across battery type, grade, and region. By battery-type, the flooded lead acid battery segment held more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. Simultaneously, the valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) battery segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on grade, the specialty segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global carbon black in lead-acid battery industry. The same region would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

