Glucose Management Supplement Market to Grow at 6.1% CAGR by 2034, Says Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Other Chronic Illnesses Driving Adoption of Glucose Management Supplements for Ensuring Optimal Sugar Levels: Fact.MR ReportGlobal sales of glucose management supplements are estimated to reach US$ 9.7 billion in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034. According to this new study by Fact.MR, the Glucose Management Supplement Market is expected to end up at a value of US$ 17.5 billion by 2034.Glucose supplements provide essential carbohydrates to individuals unable to eat due to illness, trauma, or other medical conditions, creating sales opportunities for supplement suppliers. They are utilized to manage hyperkalemia, a condition in which potassium levels increase to a dangerous level, to ensure stable potassium levels and prevent further cell damage.While initially targeting diabetic patients, demand for glucose tablets is growing among healthy individuals, significantly boosting market growth. Glucose additives have become popular among athletes like marathon runners, bodybuilders, and rowers. These individuals engage in strenuous physical activity, leading to fatigue and lethargic muscles. Glucose additives help replenish energy levels and enable athletes to prepare for their next race.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10084 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global glucose management supplement market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 17.5 billion by the end of 2034.In 2024, North America is poised to occupy a market share of 24.7%.East Asia is projected to account for a market share of 25.4% by the end of 2034.By 2034, the United States market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3 billion.The Mexican market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2034.Based on form, tablets are projected to occupy 53.5% of the overall market share by the end of 2034.Sales of capsules for glucose management are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034.The minerals segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034.“Glucose management supplements meet diverse needs, from medical support to athletic performance. Their versatility and effectiveness play a crucial role in driving their widespread adoption,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Increasing Incidence of Type 2 DiabetesType 2 diabetes is becoming a major health problem. Metabolic syndrome is a group of illnesses that raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Glucose control supplements efficiently treat all of these diseases, making them popular among patients and serving as a unique selling point for providers.The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that around 220 million people worldwide have diabetes, with type 2 diabetes accounting for 90% of the cases.Diabetes claimed the lives of 1.1 million people globally in 2005. WHO predicts that the number of fatalities due to diabetes will triple by 2030.Market LandscapeMarket actors most frequently engage in partnerships, acquisitions, and FDA approvals. NOW Foods, Life Extension, GNC, Natrol, Nature Made, Nature's Bounty, Zenith Labs, Blackmores, Pure Encapsulations, Doctor's Best, Spring Valley, Best Naturals, Thorne, Solgar, and Nutricos are among the major companies in the glucose management supplement market that are adjusting to the changing market trends, which include the use of soft gel dietary supplements and glucose syrup.In December 2021, the nutrition food firm Danone India created Protinex Diabetes Care to give diabetics complete nutrition, including vitamins and protein, which can help them control their blood sugar levels.Growth Drivers for Glucose Management Supplement MarketIncreasing Prevalence of Diabetes: The rising global incidence of diabetes, driven by lifestyle changes, obesity, and aging populations, is significantly fueling demand for glucose management supplements to help control blood sugar levels.Rising Health Consciousness: As individuals become more aware of the importance of maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, there is a growing demand for natural and over-the-counter glucose management supplements as part of preventive healthcare routines.Growing Popularity of Functional Foods and Supplements: The increasing interest in functional foods and dietary supplements, which offer additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition, is driving the demand for glucose management supplements that promote balanced blood sugar levels.Technological Advancements in Supplement Formulations: Innovations in supplement ingredients and formulations, such as the inclusion of natural herbs, vitamins, and minerals that support glucose metabolism, are expanding the range of effective products on the market.Aging Population: The aging population, particularly in developed countries, is more susceptible to glucose imbalances, driving the need for glucose management solutions as part of their daily health regimen.Rise in Preventive Healthcare and Holistic Approaches: As people increasingly turn toward holistic and preventative healthcare practices, the demand for non-pharmaceutical solutions like glucose management supplements is growing, especially those that offer natural or organic ingredients.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10084 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance cot market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (emergency cots, transport cots), technology (manual cots, pneumatic cots, electric cots), and end user (EMS service providers, hospitals, ambulatory service centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Dietary Supplement Market : The dietary supplement market is growing rapidly, fueled by rising demand for plant-based, organic, and natural products. Consumers are prioritizing clean labels, sustainability, and health benefits, leading to increased interest in vegan and non-GMO options. As awareness of preventive healthcare rises, more people are turning to supplements to support their well-being, creating opportunities for brands to meet the demand for sustainable, high-quality products. Glucose Syrup Market : The glucose syrup market is growing steadily, driven by the demand for convenience foods and its widespread use in industries like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and confectionery. Glucose syrup is a key ingredient in products such as baked goods, chewing gums, ice creams, and chocolates. As consumers increasingly seek convenient, sweetened options, the demand for glucose syrup continues to rise, presenting strong opportunities for industry growth.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 