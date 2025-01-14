Sachet Packaging Market Set to Reach USD 16.9 Billion by 2035, Driven by High Demand in Food & Beverage Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing demand for lightweight and compact packaging in various sectors, such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals is expected to drive growth in sachet packaging market. A rise in demand for ready-to-eat meals, packaged food, or instant drinks due to changing lifestyles of consumers is further anticipated to foster growth in the market.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sachet packaging market is projected to experience significant growth over the next decade. The market size, valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2024, is estimated to reach USD 9.8 billion in 2025 and is further anticipated to grow to USD 16.9 billion by 2035. This represents a steady CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.

The food and beverage industry continues to drive innovation in packaging solutions, with sachet packaging standing out as a highly sought-after option due to its practicality, cost-effectiveness, and convenience. Offering single-use portions, enhanced product preservation, and reduced waste, sachets have become a preferred choice for manufacturers across various segments, including sauces, condiments, powdered beverages, spices, and ready-to-use supplements.

With the growing demand for portable and easy-to-consume products, sachet packaging provides a significant advantage, especially in emerging markets where affordability and portion control are critical factors. Furthermore, its minimal packaging design reduces material consumption, aligning with the increasing emphasis on sustainable packaging practices.

An increasing number of retail industries and investments by the key players for the development of eco-friendly & recyclable packaging material is expected to generate new growth opportunities for the market.

The demand outlook is further anticipated to be shaped by rising industrialization and growing demand for single-serve packaging. The use of sachet packaging by various end-user verticals like food & beverages industry is estimated to positively influence market growth.

Burgeoning demand for portable and convenient packaging solutions is further expected to induce growth in the market. There is a massive demand for sachet packaging solutions in food & beverages industries due to rapid expansion of this industry. This is expected to propel product demand in the coming years.

As consumer preferences shift towards convenience-driven packaging, the role of sachet packaging in the food and beverage industry is expected to rise further. Industry leaders are already exploring innovative sachet designs, biodegradable materials, and improved sealing technologies to enhance both functionality and sustainability.

Small and Easy Packaging Demand Accelerates the Growth of Sachet Packaging

The demand for small, convenient, and easy-to-use packaging solutions is driving the accelerated growth of the sachet packaging market. As consumer lifestyles become increasingly fast-paced, single-use, portable packaging formats such as sachets are becoming indispensable across various industries, including food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and home care products.

Sachet packaging is gaining traction due to its affordability, ease of transportation, and ability to preserve product quality in a small and lightweight format. This type of packaging offers significant benefits for brands looking to provide sample-sized products or single-use convenience, especially in emerging markets where cost-effective solutions are crucial.

Market experts predict that this growth trend will continue as companies innovate sachet designs and materials to improve sustainability, shelf life, and user convenience. Furthermore, the increased focus on environmentally friendly packaging solutions is expected to push the development of recyclable and biodegradable sachets, catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives.





Key Takeaways From the Sachet Packaging Industry Report

The global sachet packaging market experienced a CAGR of 4.3% between 2020 and 2024.

In 2024, the market value reached USD 9.4 billion.

Spain's sachet packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3%, surpassing other European countries by 2035.

Canada is projected to lead the North American market with a CAGR of 3.6% through 2035.

India is anticipated to register a notable CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Plastic is estimated to dominate the market, accounting for 73.40% of total materials by 2035.

The food & beverages segment is expected to lead in end-use formats, holding a 46.7% market share by the end of 2035.



"The sachet packaging market continues to experience strong growth, driven by consumer demand for convenience and single-use products. With innovations in materials and design, this market is evolving to meet sustainability goals and enhance user experience. The versatility of sachets across sectors like food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals positions them as a key packaging solution for the future." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Which are Some Prominent Drivers Spearheading the Sachet Packaging Market?

Shifting Consumer Preference Towards Convenience to Drive Market Growth

The demand for quick and convenient packaging such as sachet packaging is expected to fuel its sales in the coming years. The end user's desire for a wide range of innovative packaging alternatives is expected to have a favorable impact on sales of sachet packaging solutions.

Increasing discretionary money among middle class and poor is estimated to boost sales of sachet packaging. The consumer’s need for efficiency, convenience, and safety packing, are also anticipated fuel product demand. Because it produces less waste, sachet packing is proving to be far more cost-effective in both packaging and delivery. Due to thriving growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and allied sectors, sachet packaging has a bright future.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, demand for hand sanitizers has upsurged to enforce hygiene measures. The bulk of these sanitizers are packaged in sachets and packages, which is expected to boost product sales in the post-pandemic period as well. Additionally, the simplicity with which different commodities may be transported across virtual platforms is presenting potential opportunities for market expansion.

Due to changing consumer wants and tastes, companies are on the lookout for a more convenient option in terms of price and quality. There is a strong emphasis on functionality of packed products like instant drinks, medications, and food among others.

Small packaging product sizes, like sachets, are being developed to meet this demand. Unlike oval or round cross shapes, sachets feature a flat shape with three or four sides of sealing. This is expected to drive market growth by offering more convenience to consumers as well as to manufacturers.

Shifting consumer preferences for pack-type adjustments is further anticipated to fuel product sales. Customers today are concerned with convenience and the ability to carry and consume food while traveling. Moreover, rising number of single-family households has reduced the need for bulk packaging. This is expected to foster growth in the market.

Top Factors Driving the Expansion of the Sachet Packaging Market

1. Convenience and Portability

Sachet packaging offers lightweight, easy-to-carry, and single-use portions, making it highly appealing for on-the-go consumers and travel-friendly products.

2. Cost-Effective Solution

Compared to traditional packaging formats, sachets use less material and have lower production costs, making them ideal for companies targeting cost-conscious customers or emerging markets.

3. Rising Demand for Sample and Trial Packs

Sachet packaging is widely used for sampling in the cosmetics, personal care, and food industries, helping brands reach new customers and promote product trials.

4. Growing Adoption in Emerging Markets

With increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes in developing regions, sachets cater to consumers seeking affordable, small-quantity product options.

5. Sustainability Innovations

The growing focus on eco-friendly packaging is driving innovation in recyclable and biodegradable sachet materials, meeting consumer demand for sustainable solutions.





Competitive Landscape

Key participants in the sachet packaging sector are creating and bringing new goods to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.

Key Developments in Sachet Packaging Market

ProAmpac LLC will announce its ProActive Recyclable® RP-1000 Paper Series as a finalist in two categories for the prestigious PAC Global Awards 2025 in December 2024.

Amcor Plc expanded its AmFiber™ performance paper packaging offering in Europe in June 2023, adding heat seal sachets for dry culinary and beverage applications such instant coffee, drink powders, spices, seasonings, and dried soups.

Unilever, a multinational consumer goods firm based in the United Kingdom, joined forces with Mondi, another British multinational packaging and paper group, in July 2022. The cooperation intended to create aluminum-free, recyclable paper-based packaging for Colman's sauces and meal maker line.



Key Players in Sachet Packaging Market

Amcor Plc

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Huhtamaki Oyj

ProAmpac LLC

AE Adams (Henfield) Ltd

Paharpur 3P

RCP Ranstadt GmbH

Sharp Packaging Services

American FlexPack

Sachet Company

Ingeniería de Envasado Vertical SL

Mentpack

Pouch Makers

IMAR

Flexible Packaging Services



Sachet Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material:

In terms of material, the market of sachet packaging is divided into plastic, aluminum and paper.

By Pack Size:

In terms of pack size, the market of sachet packaging is segmented into for powder less than 10 gm, 10 to 20 gm, 20 to 30 gm, above 30 gm and for liquid less than 10 ml, 10 to 20 ml, 20 to 30 ml and above 30 ml.

By Packaging Machinery:

The market of sachet packaging includes two packaging machinery namely Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS) machines and horizontal form fill seal (VFFS) machines.

By End Use:

Some of end users in the market of sachet packaging include food & beverages packaging, pharmaceutical products packaging, personal care & cosmetic products packaging, household products packaging, agricultural products packaging.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

German Translation

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der globale Markt für Beutelverpackungen in den nächsten zehn Jahren ein erhebliches Wachstum verzeichnen wird. Die Marktgröße, die im Jahr 2024 auf 9,4 Mrd. USD geschätzt wird, wird im Jahr 2025 auf 9,8 Mrd. USD geschätzt und soll bis 2035 weiter auf 16,9 Mrd. USD anwachsen. Dies entspricht einer stetigen CAGR von 5,6 % im Prognosezeitraum von 2025 bis 2035.

Die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie treibt weiterhin Innovationen bei Verpackungslösungen voran, wobei Beutelverpackungen aufgrund ihrer Praktikabilität, Kosteneffizienz und Bequemlichkeit eine sehr gefragte Option sind. Mit Einwegportionen, verbesserter Produktkonservierung und reduziertem Abfall sind Beutel zu einer bevorzugten Wahl für Hersteller in verschiedenen Segmenten geworden, darunter Saucen, Gewürze, Getränkepulver, Gewürze und gebrauchsfertige Nahrungsergänzungsmittel.

Angesichts der wachsenden Nachfrage nach tragbaren und leicht zu konsumierenden Produkten bietet die Verpackung von Beuteln einen erheblichen Vorteil, insbesondere in Schwellenländern, in denen Erschwinglichkeit und Portionskontrolle entscheidende Faktoren sind. Darüber hinaus reduziert das minimalistische Verpackungsdesign den Materialverbrauch und steht im Einklang mit der zunehmenden Betonung nachhaltiger Verpackungspraktiken.

Da sich die Verbraucherpräferenzen hin zu convenience-orientierten Verpackungen verlagern, wird erwartet, dass die Rolle von Sachet-Verpackungen in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie weiter zunehmen wird. Branchenführer erforschen bereits innovative Beuteldesigns, biologisch abbaubare Materialien und verbesserte Dichtungstechnologien, um sowohl die Funktionalität als auch die Nachhaltigkeit zu verbessern.

"Der Markt für Beutelverpackungen verzeichnet weiterhin ein starkes Wachstum, angetrieben durch die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach Convenience- und Einwegprodukten. Mit Innovationen bei Materialien und Design entwickelt sich dieser Markt weiter, um Nachhaltigkeitsziele zu erreichen und das Benutzererlebnis zu verbessern. Die Vielseitigkeit von Beuteln in Sektoren wie Lebensmitteln, Kosmetika und Pharmazeutika positioniert sie als wichtige Verpackungslösung für die Zukunft." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Kleine und einfache Verpackungsnachfrage beschleunigt das Wachstum von Sachet-Verpackungen

Die Nachfrage nach kleinen, praktischen und einfach zu handhabenden Verpackungslösungen treibt das beschleunigte Wachstum des Marktes für Beutelverpackungen voran. Da der Lebensstil der Verbraucher immer schnelllebiger wird, werden tragbare Einwegverpackungsformate wie Beutel in verschiedenen Branchen unverzichtbar, darunter Lebensmittel und Getränke, Pharmazeutika, Körperpflege und Haushaltspflegeprodukte.

Beutelverpackungen gewinnen aufgrund ihrer Erschwinglichkeit, ihres einfachen Transports und ihrer Fähigkeit, die Produktqualität in einem kleinen und leichten Format zu erhalten, an Bedeutung. Diese Art von Verpackung bietet erhebliche Vorteile für Marken, die Produkte in Mustergröße oder Einwegartikel anbieten möchten, insbesondere in Schwellenländern, in denen kostengünstige Lösungen von entscheidender Bedeutung sind.

Marktexperten prognostizieren, dass sich dieser Wachstumstrend fortsetzen wird, da Unternehmen Beuteldesigns und -materialien innovativ entwickeln, um die Nachhaltigkeit, Haltbarkeit und den Benutzerkomfort zu verbessern. Darüber hinaus wird erwartet, dass der verstärkte Fokus auf umweltfreundliche Verpackungslösungen die Entwicklung von recycelbaren und biologisch abbaubaren Beuteln vorantreiben wird, um der wachsenden Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Alternativen gerecht zu werden.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Bericht über die Beutelverpackungsindustrie

Der globale Markt für Beutelverpackungen verzeichnete zwischen 2020 und 2024 eine CAGR von 4,3 %.

Im Jahr 2024 erreichte der Marktwert 9,4 Milliarden US-Dollar.

Es wird erwartet, dass der spanische Markt für Beutelverpackungen bis 2035 mit einer CAGR von 3,3 % wachsen und damit andere europäische Länder übertreffen wird.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass Kanada mit einer CAGR von 3,6 % bis 2035 den nordamerikanischen Markt anführen wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass Indien im Prognosezeitraum eine bemerkenswerte CAGR von 5,7 % verzeichnen wird.

Es wird geschätzt, dass Kunststoff den Markt dominieren und bis 2035 73,40 % des Gesamtmaterials ausmachen wird.

Es wird erwartet, dass das Segment Lebensmittel und Getränke mit einem Marktanteil von 46,7 % bis Ende 2035 führend bei den Endverbraucherformaten sein wird.



Die wichtigsten Faktoren, die die Expansion des Marktes für Beutelverpackungen vorantreiben

Komfort und Portabilität

Beutelverpackungen bieten leichte, leicht zu transportierende Einwegportionen, was sie für Verbraucher unterwegs und reisefreundliche Produkte sehr attraktiv macht. Kostengünstige Lösung

Im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Verpackungsformaten verbrauchen Beutel weniger Material und haben niedrigere Produktionskosten, was sie ideal für Unternehmen macht, die sich an kostenbewusste Kunden oder aufstrebende Märkte richten. Steigende Nachfrage nach Muster- und Probierpackungen

Beutelverpackungen werden häufig für Stichproben in der Kosmetik-, Körperpflege- und Lebensmittelindustrie verwendet, um Marken dabei zu helfen, neue Kunden zu erreichen und Produkttests zu fördern. Wachsende Akzeptanz in Schwellenländern

Mit zunehmender Urbanisierung und steigendem verfügbarem Einkommen in Entwicklungsregionen richten sich Beutel an Verbraucher, die erschwingliche Produktoptionen in kleinen Mengen suchen. Innovationen im Bereich Nachhaltigkeit

Der zunehmende Fokus auf umweltfreundliche Verpackungen treibt die Innovation bei recycelbaren und biologisch abbaubaren Beutelmaterialien voran und erfüllt die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach nachhaltigen Lösungen.



Wettbewerbslandschaft

Wichtige Akteure im Bereich der Beutelverpackungen entwickeln und bringen neue Waren auf den Markt. Sie schließen sich mit verschiedenen Organisationen zusammen und erweitern ihre geografische Reichweite. Einige von ihnen arbeiten auch mit lokalen Marken und Start-up-Unternehmen zusammen, um neue Produkte herzustellen.

Wichtige Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für Beutelverpackungen

ProAmpac LLC wird seine ProActive Recyclable® RP-1000 Paper Series als Finalist in zwei Kategorien für die prestigeträchtigen PAC Global Awards 2025 im Dezember 2024 bekannt geben.

Amcor Plc hat im Juni 2023 sein Angebot an AmFiber-Hochleistungspapierverpackungen™ in Europa erweitert und um Heißsiegelbeutel für trockene Küchen- und Getränkeanwendungen wie Instantkaffee, Getränkepulver, Gewürze, Gewürze und getrocknete Suppen erweitert.

Unilever, ein multinationales Konsumgüterunternehmen mit Sitz in Großbritannien, hat sich im Juli 2022 mit Mondi, einem weiteren britischen multinationalen Verpackungs- und Papierkonzern, zusammengeschlossen. Ziel der Zusammenarbeit war es, aluminiumfreie, recycelbare papierbasierte Verpackungen für die Saucen- und Mahlzeitenzubereitungslinie von Colman zu entwickeln.



Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für Beutelverpackungen

Amcor Plc

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Huhtamaki Oyj

ProAmpac GmbH

AE Adams (Henfield) Ltd

Paharpur 3P

RCP Ranstadt GmbH

Sharp Verpackungsdienstleistungen

Amerikanisches FlexPack

Sachet-Unternehmen

Ingeniería de Envasado Vertical SL

Mentpack

Beutelhersteller

IMAR

Dienstleistungen für flexible Verpackungen



Marktsegmentierung für Beutelverpackungen

Nach Material:

In Bezug auf das Material wird der Markt für Beutelverpackungen in Kunststoff, Aluminium und Papier unterteilt.

Nach Packungsgröße:

In Bezug auf die Packungsgröße ist der Markt für Beutelverpackungen unterteilt in Pulver unter 10 g, 10 bis 20 g, 20 bis 30 g, über 30 g und für Flüssigkeiten unter 10 ml, 10 bis 20 ml, 20 bis 30 ml und über 30 ml.

Durch Verpackungsmaschinen:

Der Markt für Beutelverpackungen umfasst zwei Verpackungsmaschinen, nämlich vertikale Form-Fill-Seal-Maschinen (VFFS) und horizontale Form-Fill-Seal-Maschinen (VFFS).

Nach Endverwendung:

Zu den Endverbrauchern auf dem Markt für Beutelverpackungen gehören Lebensmittel- und Getränkeverpackungen, Verpackungen für pharmazeutische Produkte, Verpackungen für Körperpflege- und Kosmetikprodukte, Verpackungen für Haushaltsprodukte und Verpackungen für landwirtschaftliche Produkte.

Nach Region:

Abgedeckt werden die wichtigsten Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

