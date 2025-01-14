Thrombectomy Devices Market to Grow at 5.2% CAGR by 2030 | Report by DelveInsight

Companies like Boston Scientific, Penumbra, and Stryker are advancing thrombectomy devices, enhancing diagnosis and improving patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Thrombectomy Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report provides a comprehensive analysis of the thrombectomy devices market, focusing on its adoption, technological advancements, and market trends globally. The report offers detailed insights into the growth trajectory of the thrombectomy devices market, covering historical and projected market sizes, revenue trends, and factors driving the demand for these devices in treating vascular diseases and conditions such as ischemic stroke.

The report highlights key statistics, including the current market landscape, emerging innovations in thrombectomy devices, and how these developments are transforming treatment protocols in acute stroke care. It examines the impact of thrombectomy devices on improving clinical outcomes by offering more effective, minimally invasive options for clot removal, reducing recovery times, and enhancing patient prognosis.

Additionally, the report evaluates the competitive landscape, including leading players in the thrombectomy devices market, as well as emerging technologies and solutions expected to drive future growth. It provides an in-depth review of ongoing developments, clinical applications, and upcoming innovations within the thrombectomy devices field, serving as an essential resource for understanding market dynamics and the future direction of stroke treatment and vascular interventions.

Some of the key insights of Thrombectomy Devices Market Report:

• The global thrombectomy devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2024 to 2030.

• North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global thrombectomy devices market.

• In November 2024, the FDA approved Akura Medical’s IDE application to initiate the QUADRA-PE study evaluating the Katana thrombectomy system for acute pulmonary embolism (PE).

• On October 1, 2024, Surmodics, Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Pounce™ XL Thrombectomy System, designed for non-surgical removal of thrombi and emboli from peripheral arteries.

• In April 2024, Expanse ICE announced the ICE Aspiration System received FDA 510(k) clearance, marking its entry into the peripheral thrombectomy market.

• Key companies in the thrombectomy devices market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Thrombolex, Imperative Care Inc., Stryker, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, BD, phenox GmbH, DSMAREF CO.LTD, Teleflex, AngioDynamics, Abbott, Inari Medical, Merit Medical Systems, Acandis GmbH, and others.

Thrombectomy Devices Overview:

Thrombectomy devices, including mechanical thrombectomy devices, are essential tools used to remove blood clots from blood vessels, particularly in the treatment of conditions such as acute ischemic stroke, deep vein thrombosis, and peripheral artery disease. These devices, such as the mechanical thrombectomy device, use advanced technologies to capture and extract clots from blocked arteries or veins, restoring blood flow and minimizing tissue damage. The growing adoption of thrombectomy devices, including aspiration and stent retriever devices, has significantly improved clinical outcomes, especially in stroke patients, by providing a minimally invasive and effective solution for clot removal. With ongoing advancements in thrombectomy device technologies, these procedures continue to offer enhanced safety and efficacy, driving the expansion of the thrombectomy devices market.

Thrombectomy Devices Market Segment Analysis:

The Thrombectomy Devices market report offers market segment analysis for the forecast period 2024-2030 segmented into:

• Thrombectomy Devices Market by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Setting, and Sleep Laboratories)

• Thrombectomy Devices Market By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Thrombectomy Devices Market Dynamics:

The thrombectomy devices market is experiencing growth driven by several factors, with a significant rise in the prevalence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) being a major contributor. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2023 reports that around 900,000 people in the United States are affected by deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) annually, with a substantial portion of these individuals facing long-term complications such as post-thrombotic syndrome. The increasing prevalence of VTE is boosting the demand for thrombectomy devices, including mechanical thrombectomy devices, which are critical for treating these conditions.

Additionally, neurothrombectomy devices play a crucial role in the management of ischemic stroke, a leading cause of disability, particularly among older adults. With approximately 1 in 4 adults over the age of 25 experiencing a stroke in their lifetime, according to the World Stroke Organization (2023), the need for effective treatments, including thrombectomy devices, is on the rise. The World Health Organization (WHO) 2023 also highlighted that 15 million people suffer a stroke annually, leading to high mortality and long-term disability. As neurothrombectomy procedures significantly improve functional outcomes and reduce mortality in stroke patients, the demand for these mechanical thrombectomy devices continues to grow, further driving the expansion of the thrombectomy devices market.

North America Set to Lead the Growth of the Global Thrombectomy Devices Market:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the thrombectomy devices market in 2023, driven by several key factors. The growing prevalence of conditions such as cancers, neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and venous thromboembolism, along with the rising number of elderly individuals at risk for these diseases, is fueling demand for thrombectomy devices. Additionally, the increasing obesity rates, early adoption of new technologies, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure contribute to improved patient care and enhanced access to thrombectomy treatments. Government and private sector investments, along with a growing number of regulatory approvals, are also positively impacting the market.

For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2023 reported that approximately 33% of individuals suffering from deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or pulmonary embolism (PE) in the U.S. experience recurrence within 10 years. The CDC 2021 report further indicated that over 795,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke annually, with 87% of these being ischemic strokes, where blood flow to the brain is blocked. These statistics highlight the rising incidence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, which is increasing the demand for thrombectomy devices used in their management. Furthermore, regulatory approvals and product launches in the region continue to drive market growth. Notably, in August 2021, Stryker Neurovascular received U.S. FDA approval for their Trevo NXT Pro Vue Retriever, a mechanical thrombectomy device for treating acute ischemic stroke.

Thrombectomy Devices Market Drivers:

• The growing prevalence of conditions like DVT, PE, and ischemic strokes increases demand for thrombectomy devices.

• Innovations in thrombectomy devices, improving efficiency and safety, drive market growth.

Thrombectomy Devices Market Barriers:

• The high cost of devices and procedures limits accessibility, especially in low-resource settings.

• Stringent regulations and reimbursement delays slow market adoption.

