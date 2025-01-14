WAGMI Releases Agenda for the Blockchain Community’s Top Innovation Conference

The conference in Miami later this month highlights the continuing strength of blockchain, crypto and Bitcoin while assisting innovators with ongoing challenges.

Miami, FL, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAGMI, the ultimate event connecting blockchain leaders to cultivate deep knowledge and build community around the future of digital finance, announced its agenda for the one-of-a-kind conference today. The conference will occur in Miami from Jan. 22 to 24, 2025. Although the conference is already 90% sold out, tickets are still available, starting at $1,250 here.

The highlights of speakers and panels from the first day of complete programming on Jan. 23 include:



A Blockchain Week Proclamation Ceremony from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

The Crypto Rebellion: A Stepping Stone to Government Enslavement? by Nick Spanos

by Nick Spanos Don't Sell Your Crypto, Borrow Against it With Loans Designed to Help You HODL by SALT Lending CEO Shawn Owen

by SALT Lending CEO Shawn Owen How To Grow A Crypto Unicorn by Chief Economist of Mysten Labs, Alonso de Gartari

by Chief Economist of Mysten Labs, Alonso de Gartari Leveraging A Meme Coin To Release a Man From an International Prison by Joshua Feuerstein

The highlights of speakers and panels from the second day of full programming on Jan. 24 include:

Asset Tokenization: Bridging Traditional Finance and Web3 with Wax.io Co-founder William Quigley

with Wax.io Co-founder William Quigley The Myth of Money: Challenging a Broken Financial System , an investor panel with Greg Carson, Matt Roszak, Maja Vujinovic, Tatiana Koffman, and Eric Galen

, an investor panel with Greg Carson, Matt Roszak, Maja Vujinovic, Tatiana Koffman, and Eric Galen The Next Big Market Moves of Top Founders and Billionaires by Ran Neu-Ner, Crypto Banter CEO

by Ran Neu-Ner, Crypto Banter CEO The New Frontier For Buying, Selling, and Managing Crypto by Mark Karpeles

by Mark Karpeles Building A Next Generation Omni-chain DeFi Ecosystem from Quantum Fintech Group Managing Partner Harry Yeh

Each night of WAGMI will include a networking event to connect with the incredible group of blockchain leaders and innovators from over 100 countries coming to Miami in late January for America's most prominent blockchain event.

"It has been a volatile decade for the industry, but as we start 2025, it has never been clearer that innovation and strength continue to lead, and we are going to make it,” said WAGMI founder and organizer Moe Levin. “The excellent programming we have put together will help our global community of innovators take the best advantage of the strong tailwinds in this current moment while preparing for the inevitable headwinds.”

As the official flagship event of Miami Blockchain Week, WAGMI brings together the entire industry for a week of collaboration, interoperability, and serendipity. Past speakers at WAGMI-organized conferences have included Vitalik Buterin, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Mark Cuban, and Jesse Powell.

Those interested in participating in WAGMI as a sponsor can find more information about partner opportunities here.

WAGMI, short for “We’re All Gonna Make It,” is more than just a phrase — it’s a symbol of optimism in the face of the crypto market’s volatility. WAGMI is an elite blockchain event that brings together the industry's most innovative and engaged thinkers, from enthusiasts to financial institutions. It provides an open and hard-hitting forum for advancing the conversation. WAGMI is not just another conference but a new step forward and the culmination of 11 years of conferences uniting the industry through innovative tech, world-changing brands, and leadership. WAGMI is meticulously designing every aspect of its three-day experience not just to educate and entertain but to bring the entire ecosystem together to address real challenges:

Scalability

Energy Consumption

Regulatory Uncertainty

User Experience & Adoption

Security Risks

Interoperability

Market Volatility

Legal & Compliance Hurdles

At WAGMI Miami, these challenges—and more—will be tackled head-on by the best builders and tech pioneers on the planet.

For more information, please visit https://wagmi.miami.

WAGMI Miami embodies innovation and community in the blockchain and crypto space. With a mission to build knowledge, foster connections, and create unforgettable experiences, WAGMI Miami empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital economy.

