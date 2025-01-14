Power MOSFET Market Forecast: A Look at Growth Drivers, Trends, and Challenges (2020-2027)

Power MOSFET Market Growth

Power MOSFET Market to Reach $9.90 Billion by 2027

The power MOSFET market is growing rapidly in wearable electronics and automotive sectors, driven by rising demand for smart devices in regions like China and India.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, " Power MOSFET Market by Type, Power Rate, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027," the global power MOSFET industry size was valued at $5.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $9.90 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.60% from 2020 to 2027.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2379 The power MOSFET industry holds a substantial scope for growth in the global market. Currently, it is in its growing stage; however, its contribution to the global industry is expected to witness significant growth within the next few years. The high cost associated with power MOSFET manufacturing is a major limitation for the market growth. However, recent innovations, which implant high efficiency and innovative features in smart devices, have enabled the technology to reach a wider audience base. Numerous players are entering the market with innovative products. Emerging developments in IoT and the growth of autonomous products are expected to drive the power MOSFET market growth in the future.North America is the second largest region, in terms of revenue generation, in the global power MOSFET market. The consumer electronics industry is well-established in North America, which has led to increased adoption of enhanced technologies. In addition, rapid growth in the sales of smart consumer electronic products supplements the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the world drives the global power MOSFET market share In April 2020, Wingtech Technology, a global leader in semiconductors and communication-based in China, raised $818 million for Nexperia China, a semiconductor assembly company, to introduce a high-power MOSFET production line. The funds will be mainly used for plant upgrades and purchase & upgrade of various types of equipment and software. The upgrade is expected to increase Nexperia China's standard device production capacity by approximately 7.8 billion pieces per year, improve its test capacity & production efficiency, and increase its profitability shortly.According to global power MOSFET market trends, North America is the second largest region, in terms of revenue generation, in the global market. The telecommunication industry is well-established in North America, which has led to increased adoption of power MOSFET. In addition, rapid growth in the sales of consumer electronic products supplements the market growth. Moreover, the widespread use of compound semiconductors in healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive industries drives the market growth.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2379 According to the power MOSFET market trends, China accounts for 50% of the global consumer electronics consumption. The outbreak of COVID-19 is having a major impact on both customers and companies. Electronics manufacturing hubs have temporarily been shut down to limit the virus spread. This is affecting the global supply chain, which is further expected to impact the suppliers and manufacturers across the world. COVID-19 is highlighting the potential risks and vulnerabilities of the electronics industry and semiconductor value chain model.The key players in the power MOSFET market are shifting toward an agile supply chain network model that has multiple pathways to prevent single points of failure. This can help them to balance costs with better assurance for business continuity and sustainability. Shifting from single-country hubs to more extensive regional supply networks is expected to initiate collaborative partnerships and industry associations. Stakeholders are anticipated to invest in resources and infrastructure that can quickly enable new manufacturing and supply nodes when required.It is expected that the demand for innovative products could surge once the economy begins to recover. Rather than simply improving products using the current state-of-the-art technology, companies are looking forward to investing in next-generation products using new technologies as it is expected to amplify its goodwill, once customer demand surges.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- By type, the enhancement mode power MOSFET segment generated the highest revenue in the global power MOSFET market forecast in 2019.- By power rate, the low power segment generated the highest revenue in the global power MOSFET market share in 2019.- By application, the automotive segment generated the highest revenue in the global power MOSFET market size in 2019.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2379 The key players profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, Fairchild Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Digi-Key Electronics, Toshiba Corp., IXYS Corporation, Power Integration, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments. These key players adopt several strategies, such as new product launch & development, acquisition, partnership & collaboration, and business expansion, to increase their market share during the forecast period.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises and medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR aims to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.