Wearable Payment Devices Market to Hit New Heights: Forecast Highlights Key Growth Drivers

Wearable Payment Devices Market 2031

Wearable Payment Devices Market Expected to Reach $158.8 Billion by 2031— Allied Market Research

Trends in the wearable payment devices market include the rise of NFC-based mobile commerce globally and the shift from traditional to digital payment systems in developing nations.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, the global wearable payment devices market was estimated at $47.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $158.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16039 The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global wearable payment devices market based on device type, technology, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped into to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on device type, the fitness trackers segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global wearable payment devices market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The smartwatches segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.75% throughout the forecast period. The payment wristbands and smart rings segments are also analyzed throughout the report.Based on application, the retail and grocery stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global wearable payment devices market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the hospitals & pharmacies segment showcases the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. The entertainment centers and restaurants & bars segments are also discussed in the report.Based on technology, the QR and barcode segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global wearable payment devices market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the near-field communication technology (NFC) would portray the fastest CAGR of 14.41% throughout the forecast period. The radio frequency identification (RFID) segment is also studied in the report.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global wearable payment devices market revenue, and is projected to maintain the lion’s share by 2031. Simultaneously, the same region would display the fastest CAGR of 14.23% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟑𝟗𝟕 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9d28ed77f7f50b7e60204b66128a1e7f?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=P19623 The key market players analyzed in the global wearable payment devices market report include PayPal Holdings, Inc., Visa, Inc., Mastercard Inc., Fitbit (Google), Xiaomi Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Garmin Ltd., Google LLC, Tappy Technology Ltd, and Barclays. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by the market players.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬- This study comprises an analytical depiction of the wearable payment devices market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.- The overall wearable payment devices market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.- The wearable payment devices market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the wearable payment devices market.- The report includes the share of key vendors and market trends.𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞Fitness TrackersSmart WatchesPayment WristbandsSmart Rings𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Retail and Grocery StoresEntertainment CentersRestaurants and BarsHospitals and Pharmacies𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲Near-field Communication Technology (NFC)Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)QR and Barcode𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wearable-payment-devices-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: Wearable Sensors Market : Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast. Wearable AI Market size is projected to reach $69.51 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.50%.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.