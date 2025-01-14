Natural Refrigerant Market Outlook Report 2024 | Report which provides an in-depth analysis Based on Regions

Natural Refrigerant Market Outlook

The global natural refrigerant market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increasing demand for frozen food and dairy products.

The global natural refrigerant market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increasing demand for frozen food and dairy products and the eco-friendly properties of natural refrigerants, such as non-toxicity, high efficiency, and compatibility with diverse equipment.

Market Overview

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Natural Refrigerant Market by Gas (Carbon Dioxide, Ammonia, Hydrocarbons, Others) and Application (Refrigerators, Air Conditioning Systems, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032."

- Market Value (2022): $1.5 billion
- Projected Value (2032): $2.7 billion
- CAGR (2023–2032): 6.2%

Key Market Drivers and Opportunities

Growth Drivers:
- Rising awareness of environmentally friendly refrigerants.
- Increased demand for frozen food and dairy products.

Opportunities:
- Advancements in green cooling technologies.

Restraints:
- Prevalence and widespread acceptance of synthetic refrigerants.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The ongoing conflict has disrupted the natural refrigerant supply chain, particularly for ammonia. Regional trade dynamics have shifted, prompting businesses to reconfigure supply chains and adopt risk mitigation strategies.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Gas

Carbon Dioxide:
- Held over 60% of market share in 2022.
- Attributes: Non-toxic and widely used in commercial refrigeration, including supermarkets.

Ammonia:
- Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR (6.8%).
- Features: Exceptional thermodynamic properties, high energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

By Application

Refrigerators:
- Dominated with over 50% of market share in 2022.
- Projected CAGR: 6.4%.
- Key Benefit: Effective heat absorption and cooling capabilities.

By Region

Europe:
- Largest revenue contributor (nearly 40% in 2022).
- Growth drivers include regulatory policies like the F-Gas Regulation and increased consumer preference for green solutions.

Asia-Pacific:
- Anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR (7.2%).

Leading Market Players

Key players driving innovation and competition include:
- Danfoss AS
- Linde PLC
- A-Gas International Ltd
- Evonik Industries AG
- AGC Inc.
- Air Liquide
- HyChill Australia Pty Ltd
- Johnson Controls International PLC
- Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co., Ltd
- Daikin Industries Ltd

