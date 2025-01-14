Terry Moving & Storage Recognized as a Top-Rated Business by Yelp in 2024 | Orange County, California

Terry Moving & Storage Recognized By Yelp

Being recognized by Yelp as one of the highest-rated businesses is a testament to our incredible team and their unwavering commitment to treating every customer like family.” — Mark Terry

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Moving & Storage has been honored with the prestigious “People Love Us on Yelp” distinction, recognizing it as one of the highest-rated and best-reviewed businesses on Yelp. With over 6 million active claimed businesses and 287 million cumulative reviews on the platform, this acknowledgment solidifies Terry Moving & Storage's reputation as a trusted leader in the moving and storage industry.

The accolade is accompanied by an official “People Love Us on Yelp” certificate of authenticity, symbolizing the company’s outstanding commitment to customer service and community engagement.

Mark Terry, Owner of Terry Moving & Storage, shared his pride in his team:

"At Terry Moving & Storage, we believe every move is more than just transporting belongings—it's about helping people start a new chapter in their lives with ease and confidence. Being recognized by Yelp as one of the highest-rated businesses is a testament to our incredible team and their unwavering commitment to treating every customer like family."



Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO & Co-Founder of Yelp, shared his congratulations:

"Your business is universally loved in the community, vetted by the world’s largest review platform, and a shining example of how customer feedback fuels success. Your dedication inspires us to continue connecting people with great local businesses like yours.”

Customers Share Their Stories

The glowing reviews from customers highlight the professionalism, care, and exceptional service that have earned Terry Moving & Storage its stellar reputation:

Marsha N. of Laguna Woods, CA praised Terry's personal touch:

"Terry himself visited our home to resolve an issue. His professionalism and care impressed us. I highly recommend him for any moving needs!"

Kurt K. of Las Vegas, NV appreciated the team's efficiency and expertise:

"From the quote process to the move, everything was seamless. The crews were fast, friendly, and meticulous. No items were missing or broken. A job well done!"

Mary H. of Dana Point, CA highlighted the company's helpfulness:

"They went above and beyond, even taking care of our trash and last-minute packing. The team was polite, professional, and made moving stress-free."

Stefanie C. of Seattle, WA was impressed by the smooth communication:

"Fantastic company to work with. Moved us two states, and communication was amazing from start to finish."

Daniel B. of Los Angeles, CA expressed gratitude for their reliable service:

"Both moving teams showed up on time, were courteous and professional, and took great care of our belongings. I highly recommend Terry Movers."

A Commitment to Excellence

This recognition reflects Terry Moving & Storage’s dedication to making every move—local or long-distance—a smooth and positive experience. From offering transparent pricing to providing expert teams who handle belongings with care, the company continues to prioritize customer satisfaction above all else.

For more information or to get a quote, visit terrymovingoc.com or call (949) 587-9490.

About Terry Moving & Storage:

Terry Moving & Storage is a leading moving and storage company offering comprehensive services across California and beyond. Known for their professionalism, affordability, and personalized service, they specialize in local, statewide, and interstate moves, ensuring each customer’s journey is hassle-free and enjoyable.

