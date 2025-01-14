Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Dentsply, Symbotic, Celsius, and Match and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM), Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), and Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Class Period: May 6, 2021 - November 6, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 27, 2025

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Dentsply targeted low-income people who did not have access to good oral hygiene education, a dentist, or dental insurance, which often meant patients signing up for Byte had underlying dental issues that would have made them ineligible for treatment; (2) the push for Byte growth and sales commissions caused sales employees to sell to contraindicated patients; (3) as a result of the above, the Byte patient onboarding workflow did not provide adequate assurance that contraindicated patients did not enter treatment; (4) before and during the Class Period, reports of Byte patient injuries were pouring in; (5) Dentsply knew that its Byte aligners were causing severe patient injuries for years but did little to investigate those injuries or notify the FDA; (6) Dentsply had no systems in place to notify the FDA of these injuries, which the Company is required to do within 30 days of learning of a problem; (7) the FDA had received a sharp uptick in reports of serious injuries from Byte patients; (8) as a result of the above, Dentsply materially overstated the goodwill value of Byte; (9) as a result of the above, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



For more information on the Dentsply class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/XRAY

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)

Class Period: February 8, 2024 - November 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Symbotic improperly accelerated revenue recognition in its 2024 financial statements; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about Symbotic’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Symbotic class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SYM

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)

Class Period: February 29, 2024 - September 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Celsius materially oversold inventory to Pepsi far in excess of demand, and faced a looming sales cliff during which Pepsi would significantly reduce its purchases of Celsius products; (2) as Pepsi drew down significant amounts of inventory overstock, Celsius' sales would materially decline in future periods, hurting the Company's financial performance and outlook; (3) Celsius' sales rate to Pepsi was unsustainable and created a misleading impression of Celsius' financial performance and outlook; and (4) as a result, Celsius' business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as indicated in defendants' class period statements. When the truth came out, the price of Celsius' stock dropped, harming investors.

For more information on the Celsius class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CELH

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)

Class Period: May 02, 2023 - November 06, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Match Group materially understated the challenges affecting Tinder and, as a result, understated the risk that Tinder's monthly active user count would not recover by the time that Match Group reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Match Group's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Match class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MTCH

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Dentsply, Symbotic, Celsius, and Match and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, January 13, 2025 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM), Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), and Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Class Period: May 6, 2021 - November 6, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 27, 2025

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Dentsply targeted low-income people who did not have access to good oral hygiene education, a dentist, or dental insurance, which often meant patients signing up for Byte had underlying dental issues that would have made them ineligible for treatment; (2) the push for Byte growth and sales commissions caused sales employees to sell to contraindicated patients; (3) as a result of the above, the Byte patient onboarding workflow did not provide adequate assurance that contraindicated patients did not enter treatment; (4) before and during the Class Period, reports of Byte patient injuries were pouring in; (5) Dentsply knew that its Byte aligners were causing severe patient injuries for years but did little to investigate those injuries or notify the FDA; (6) Dentsply had no systems in place to notify the FDA of these injuries, which the Company is required to do within 30 days of learning of a problem; (7) the FDA had received a sharp uptick in reports of serious injuries from Byte patients; (8) as a result of the above, Dentsply materially overstated the goodwill value of Byte; (9) as a result of the above, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



For more information on the Dentsply class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/XRAY

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)

Class Period: February 8, 2024 - November 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Symbotic improperly accelerated revenue recognition in its 2024 financial statements; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about Symbotic’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Symbotic class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SYM

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)

Class Period: February 29, 2024 - September 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Celsius materially oversold inventory to Pepsi far in excess of demand, and faced a looming sales cliff during which Pepsi would significantly reduce its purchases of Celsius products; (2) as Pepsi drew down significant amounts of inventory overstock, Celsius' sales would materially decline in future periods, hurting the Company's financial performance and outlook; (3) Celsius' sales rate to Pepsi was unsustainable and created a misleading impression of Celsius' financial performance and outlook; and (4) as a result, Celsius' business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as indicated in defendants' class period statements. When the truth came out, the price of Celsius' stock dropped, harming investors.

For more information on the Celsius class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CELH

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)

Class Period: May 02, 2023 - November 06, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Match Group materially understated the challenges affecting Tinder and, as a result, understated the risk that Tinder's monthly active user count would not recover by the time that Match Group reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Match Group's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Match class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MTCH

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.