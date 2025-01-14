Comer Statement on Special Counsel David Weiss’ Report on Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON – House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement on U.S. Attorney and Special Counsel David Weiss’ final report on Hunter Biden:

“Special Counsel David Weiss just released an incomplete 27-page report because President Joe Biden issued his son an unprecedented pardon. This sweeping pardon prevents the Special Counsel from holding Hunter Biden accountable for the international influence peddling racket only made possible by Joe Biden. Let’s be clear: the Biden DOJ was never going to prosecute the Biden Crime Family. The House Oversight Committee’s investigation of the Bidens’ influence peddling schemes revealed how Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefitted from his family cashing in on the Biden name.

“Two brave whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, blew the whistle on DOJ’s misconduct and politicization in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation and revealed they were prevented from following evidence that could have led to Joe Biden. Joe Biden will be remembered for using his last few weeks in office to shield his son from the law and protect himself. The president’s legacy is the same as his family’s business dealings: corrupt.”