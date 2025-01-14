RELEASE: HIGH SCHOOL TEAMS TO COMPETE IN THE 2025 HAWAIʻI LIFESMARTS STATE COMPETITION

News Releases Posted on Jan 13, 2025 in BREG

HIGH SCHOOL TEAMS TO COMPETE IN THE 2025 HAWAIʻI LIFESMARTS STATE COMPETITION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 13, 2025

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Business Registration Division and Insurance Division, and Hawaiʻi Credit Union League (HCUL) announce the top-scoring high school teams for the online portion of the annual Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Competition.

Teams from ʻIolani, Kalani, and Waipahu high schools have earned their spot to compete at the in-person state competition, which will be on Friday, February 21, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Hawaiʻi Suites. The event will be open to the public.

Students will complete individual assessment tests prior to the state competition, then they will test their team skills through a “speed smarts” activity and gameshow-style buzzer rounds at the in-person state competition. The winner of the competition will represent Hawaiʻi at the National LifeSmarts Competition in Chicago, Illinois from April 24 – 27, 2025.

“Congratulations to the high school teams from ʻIolani, Kalani and Waipahu, and we look forward to seeing you at the state competition,” said Commissioner of Securities Ty Nohara. “Thank you to everyone who participated in the online competition! The LifeSmarts program wouldn’t be what it is today without the participation and support of students, coaches, volunteers and sponsors.”

LifeSmarts is a consumer education program designed to teach students in grades 6-12 about personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities. The Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts program is locally sponsored by the DCCA Business Registration Division and Insurance Division, in partnership with HCUL, and is run by the National Consumers League.

Learn more about the Hawai‘i LifeSmarts program with this video. Content from previous years, including photos, is available here.

For program information on the next competition season and/or sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Coordinator, Theresa Kong Kee, at 808-587-7400 or [email protected], and follow HISecurities on X, Facebook and Instagram.

# # #

