READOUT: SBA Administrator Guzman, FEMA Administrator Criswell Visit Los Angeles Emergency Operations Center Amid Ongoing Wildfires

Low-Interest, Long-Term SBA Loans Are Available to Business Owners, Homeowners, and Renters Impacted by the Federally Declared Disaster

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Jan. 10, SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell traveled to Los Angeles to support federal disaster response efforts as three major wildfires continue to burn across Southern California. During their visit, the federal leaders emphasized the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to delivering swift relief to survivors and highlighted the immediate availability of SBA and FEMA resources for impacted business owners, homeowners, and renters.

In the morning, SBA Administrator Guzman and FEMA Administrator Criswell visited the Los Angeles County Emergency Operations Center where they received a comprehensive operational briefing on the ongoing wildfire response, including updates on containment efforts and coordination between federal, state, and local agencies. The leaders reinforced the federal commitment to addressing urgent challenges and discussed ongoing resource deployment to impacted communities.

Administrator Guzman then traveled to the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce where she met with Chamber officials and other community leaders to discuss the wildfire’s economic impact and the pressing needs of small businesses affected by the ongoing disaster.

In the evening, Administrator Guzman joined U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff for dinner service at the Red Cross-operated shelter located at the Pasadena Convention Center. At the shelter, the Administrator and Senator met with disaster survivors directly, learning their personal stories, serving dinner to those in need of a hot meal, and reemphasizing President Biden’s dedication to helping survivors get back on their feet.

