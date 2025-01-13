Interfor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results on February 13, 2025

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, February 14, 2025

BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results on February 13, 2025. The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific on Friday, February 14, 2025 and will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

WHEN: Friday, February 14, 2025 at 8:00 am PT CALL DETAILS: 1-888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America)

or Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/GLgmo52b6a0 Information related to Interfor’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors RECORDING

PLAYBACK: The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion and the recording will be available until March 14, 2025.

1-888-660-6345 Passcode 75009#

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:

Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 689-6804

Svetlana Kayumova, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Communications

(604) 422-7329

svetlana.kayumova@interfor.com

