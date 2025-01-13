Minnesotans fish free statewide with kids Jan. 18-20 (published January 13, 2025)

Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend is Saturday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 20.

During this three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.

“Ice fishing is lots of fun and this weekend is a great time to share the experience with a kid in your life,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “If you’re new to ice fishing, check out the helpful how-to and ice safety information on our website or even see if your local community is hosting any ice fishing events this winter.”

Tips and a webinar about taking kids ice fishing can be found on the Minnesota DNR take a kid ice fishing webpage.

Additionally, the fishing season for stream trout in lakes outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness begins Jan. 18. This opener typically features anglers flocking to trout fishing lakes. The locations of trout fishing lakes and other tools to find trout fishing opportunities are available on the DNR trout fishing webpage.

Opportunities for fun off the ice

Ice fishing isn’t the only way to enjoy the upcoming weekend. In addition to fishing, the Minnesota DNR is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 73 state parks and recreation areas on Jan. 20 during Free Park Day. At state parks and state recreation areas, people can take part in many winter activities such as birding, winter hiking, nature photography, and having a campfire with hot chocolate and s’mores.

Ice safety guidelines

People should be cautious on the ice. Don’t rely on reports alone — always check the ice.

If people are going out on the ice, check the ice and not just for thickness. White ice can be deceiving. If the ice is white, double the ice thickness guidelines.

No ice can ever be considered “safe ice,” but following these guidelines can help minimize the risk:

Always wear a foam life jacket or float coat on the ice (except when in a vehicle).

Carry ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and tape measure.

Check ice thickness at regular intervals; conditions can change quickly.

Bring a cell phone or personal locator beacon.

Don’t go out alone; let someone know about trip plans and expected return time.

Before heading out, inquire about conditions and known hazards with local experts.

Parents and guardians should talk with their children about staying away from the ice unless there’s adult supervision. This includes lakes and rivers, as well as neighborhood ponds, wetlands and anywhere ice forms.

Fishing information, including regulations, fishing basics and the popular DNR LakeFinder, is available on the Minnesota DNR fishing page.