LOVE GROWS BY THE ‘FOOT’ THIS VALENTINE’S DAY: ASIAN WELLNESS LEADER NUTRIWORKS BRINGS TO U.S. DIY REFLEXOLOGY TREND

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flowers, chocolate, expensive meals and even more expensive spa experiences are ‘out’ this Valentine’s Day. So, what’s IN? Whether partnered up or contently celebrating solo, the trending technique to literally get your heart pumping and blood flowing is built upon thousands of years of traditional eastern health concepts: easy-to-apply foot patches that simulate reflexology and let you Rest, Flow or Glow while on autopilot. Yes, reflexology-in-a-$40-box.

Nutriworks’ RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow are available on Walmart.com, OneLavi.com, and Amazon.com and are rewriting the February 14 gifting algorithm. When applied to the reflexology zones on the feet, the patches safely and naturally simulate reflexology to target and help support sleep (BeautyRest), circulation (CircuFlow) and detoxification (RestoreGlow); they do not deliver anything through the skin, are safe and dermatologist-tested.

“We’ve been providing safe, effective, natural beauty and wellness solutions across Asia and the UK for more than 25 years and we’re now also in the U.S. market,” said NutriWorks’ Co-Founder Amy Wong. “We’re excited to have made such an impact-- mindful self-care and partner-care is a meaningful way to show and enhance well-being and love on Valentine’s Day and every day (there are 20 patches per box!)”

Reflexology’s origins go back thousands of years in multiple cultures. The high concentration of nerve endings in the feet make them a conduit capable of delivering balance and wellness benefits to the rest of the body. The “Rest, Flow and Glow” patch series is the first in the U.S. market to integrate these Traditional Eastern health concepts with aromatherapy and NutriWorks’ exclusive powerhouse natural ingredient formulations:

CircuFlow: Helps support healthy blood flow and features Menthol, known for its circulation-boosting properties and ability to enhance the action of other active ingredients including mandarin wood vinegar to simulate the actions of reflexology.

BeautyRest: Specially formulated with a calming blend of certified organic essential oils designed for and known to relax the mind and revitalize the body; including lavender, sage (balancing and calming), basil (helps clear the mind),Ylang Ylang (comforting, promoting relaxation), bergamot (uplifting), bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood).

RestoreGlow: Supports Natural Detoxification by enhancing our natural ability to eliminate toxins, aiding in overall well-being. Modern lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, sleep deprivation, and environmental pollutants can disrupt your body’s natural detox processes. RestoreGlow helps restore the body's balance and optimal function.

If your love language is a combination of traditional wisdom and modern innovation, let your romantic ‘reflex’ kick-in this Valentine’s Day. NutriWorks’ RestoreGlow, CircuFlow, and BeautyRest are available on Amazon.com, OneLavi.com, and Walmart.com. For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

Walmart.com:

https://tinyurl.com/ybyfusp3

OneLavi.com:

https://tinyurl.com/5dmea8k3

Amazon.com:

RestoreGlow- https://tinyurl.com/4sbf3dkm

BeautyRest- https://tinyurl.com/4m4d2anv

CircuFlow- https://tinyurl.com/yj4xmsjv

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

