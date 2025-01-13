Affordable Homeownership Opportunities in Dorchester: 270 Talbot Avenue

These 18 condominiums, located at 270 Talbot Avenue, are available from $180,599 to $379,555.

This eighteen unit elevator condominium building has three (3) studios, nine (9) one-bedroom units, three (3) two-bedroom units, and three (3) three-bedroom units. All condos have central heat and air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, and a laundry hook up.

.Sales prices at 270 Talbot Avenue are determined by your annual income, which must be equal to or below 80%, 90%, or 100% of Area Median Income (AMI). Refer to the table entitled City and MHP Funded Homeownership Programs (Downpayment Assistance, NHI, and One+ Boston Mortgage Program, beginning at Row 13, on the first tab of the spreadsheet) or see below for the current income limits.

Three (3) studios are available: one at $180,599 (80%), one at $210,223 (90%) and one at $239,784.

Nine (9) one-bedroom units are available: three at $220,111 (80%), three at $254,616 (90%), and three at $289,121.

Three (3) two-bedroom units are available: one at $259,560 (80%), one at $299,112 (90%), and one at $335,780 (100%).

Three (3) 3-bedroom units are available: one at $ $299,009 (80%), one at $340,106 (90%) and one at $379,555 (100%).

Two condominiums are ADA accessible.

Monthly condo fees apply.

In order to ensure that applicants fully understand the deed restrictions associated with these condos, it is STRONGLY RECOMMENDED that applicants attend the virtual information session on February 20, 2025 from 6:00 - 7:00 PM.

Please note: Buyers will be selected by lottery. The deadline for lottery applications is February 26, 2025:

