Orlando-Based Sus Hi Eatstation Commences Full Oil Management Program With Beyond Oil Product

Beyond Oil Accelerating US Expansion Strategy with First Customer to Adopt Full Oil Management Program

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that it Sus Hi Eatstation (“Sus Hi Eatstation”) has integrated the Beyond Oil product (the “BOIL Product”) into its operations as part of a full oil management program.

While the use of the BOIL Product is the nucleus of the new full oil management program, it also includes sustained monitoring of total polar materials, which is the prevalent measurement of toxicity that determines how long restaurants use their oil, the use of an oil management application, and new equipment. Sus Hi Eatstation is the first Beyond Oil customer in the United States to adopt this full oil management program which is enhancing the efficacy of the BOIL Product.

Robert Ly, CEO of Sus Hi Eatstation, commented, “Since its establishment in 2011, Sus Hi Eatstation has been committed to providing high-quality food for all of our customers across the State of Florida. After testing the Beyond Oil product at our locations in 2024, we were thoroughly impressed with the product’s ability to improve the oil quality while also improving food quality and consistency. We are pleased to be integrating the Beyond Oil product across our chain and we look forward to working with this innovative company to improve the quality of our food to our valued customers.” Jason Hatfield, Beyond Oil’s VP of North American Sales & Distribution, commented: “As part of our commercial rollout to the US market late in 2024, we have increased the focus on full oil management, including monitoring and improvement of the entire oil management process. With Sus Hi Eatstation adopting a full oil management program with the integration of the Beyond Oil product, we are seeing tremendous results and we look forward to bringing this disruptive product to restaurants across the United States this year.”



About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is an innovative food-tech company disrupting the global frying industry with patented solutions that enable healthier frying practices for people and the planet. Guided by its vision to become a global standard in frying operations for the food service and food manufacturing industries, and with regulatory clearance from the FDA and Health Canada, Beyond Oil’s product significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing cancer and cardiovascular risks associated with fried foods. The Company’s proprietary technology provides food service operators with a cost-effective solution to deliver healthier, higher-quality fried and processed foods while extending oil life and minimizing waste. For more information, visit: www.beyondoil.co.





About Sus Hi Eatstation

Established in 2011 and based in Florida, USA, Sus Hi Eatstation is a fast-casual ninja-themed sushi restaurant that serves customizable sushi with the guarantee that we will make your sushi just the way you like it, each and every time. For more information, visit our website at: www.sushieatstation.com.



