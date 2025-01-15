Championship Mindsets: Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher to Keynote the Exit Planning Summit

Annual Conference Marks Exit Planning Institute's 20th Year in Business

Both Jimmie and Maury are world-class champions. One is a seven-time winner on one of racing’s biggest tracks, and the other has his own set of multiple wins as a serial entrepreneur.” — Scott Snider, President of The Exit Planning Institute

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exit Planning Institute (EPI) is excited to announce that two greats in their respective fields—Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher—have paired up for the keynote at this year’s Exit Planning Summit ! The duo, who became ownership partners of Legacy Motor Club in 2022, will join Scott Snider, EPI President, and Lori Long, President of Links Creative Alliance, for a “trackside talk” about building championship cultures that drive value and leave a lasting legacy.“Both Jimmie and Maury are world-class champions. One is a seven-time winner on one of racing’s biggest tracks, and the other has his own set of multiple wins as a serial entrepreneur—including with well-known companies today,” says Snider. “They’re going to share their experiences and perspectives on developing a champion mindset and navigating changing landscapes while trying to drive value, create something that lives beyond them, and prepare for an exit or next venture.”The Exit Planning Summit—powered by REAG—will be held in Charlotte Harbor, Florida from May 4-6. The annual conference has become the premier conference for advisors dedicated to enhancing business value and aligning personal and financial strategies for business owners. The 2025 Summit will mark the Exit Planning Institute’s 20th year in business.ABOUT JIMMIE JOHNSONJimmie Johnson is not only one of the greatest racecar drivers of the modern era, but he is also one of the most accomplished professional athletes in sports. A seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Johnson remains the only racecar driver in history to be named The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. Throughout Johnson’s career, he and the No. 48 team of Hendrick Motorsports recorded 83 wins in 686 starts. He shares the record of seven championship titles with NASCAR Hall of Fame legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, Sr. After Johnson’s final full-time season in NASCAR, he spent two seasons in the INDYCAR Series competing for 14-time INDYCAR champions, Chip Ganassi Racing.Today, Johnson continues to break new ground daily off the track. At the end of the 2022 season, NASCAR Cup Series team Legacy Motor Club announced that Johnson entered into an ownership agreement with Maury Gallagher and the original founder of the team and namesake, Richard Petty, “The King.”ABOUT MAURY GALLAGHERMaury Gallagher has had a successful entrepreneurial career, particularly in the aviation and telecommunications industries. He has been actively involved in the management of Allegiant Travel Company since he became majority owner and joined the board of directors in 2001. He served as Chief Executive Officer from 2003 through August 2024 before assuming the role of Executive Chairman in September 2024. Additionally, he serves as Chairman of the Board, a position he’s held since 2006.Prior to his involvement with Allegiant, Gallagher devoted his time to his investment activities, including companies he founded, like Mpower Communications Corp., a telecommunications company. He was also one of the founders of ValuJet Airlines, Inc. and a principal owner and executive of WestAir Commuter Airlines. Additionally, he helped launch PurchasePro.com and BankServ.Gallagher took an active interest in racing during the 2000s after being introduced to the sport by a business partner. Today, as an owner of Legacy Motor Club, he continues to be a leader in the racing world for his business acumen and ability to build winning partnerships.ADDITIONAL SPEAKERS & ACTIVITIESIn addition to the trackside talk keynote, the Exit Planning Summit will feature speakers across multiple disciplines, all with one goal – to deliver best-in-class education. The Main Stage features Justin Goodbread, CEO of Financially Simple; John Warrilow, President of The Value Builder System; and Scott Mashud, from REAG.More than 800 advisors, speakers, and partners planning to attend the Exit Planning Summit, which also includes workshops, resource and solutions labs, and breakout sessions. Register today at www.exitplanningsummit.com

