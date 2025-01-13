More Zero-cost Virtual Healthcare Appointments Available to Those Affected by Wildfires in Southern California

No-cost virtual appointments cover primary care and prescription refills, mental health medication management, and more. Patients do not need to have health insurance.

NEW YORK CITY, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, more no-cost virtual healthcare appointments are available to Los Angeles residents who have been affected or displaced by the wildfires in Los Angeles County. The added supply of free appointments include primary care, prescription refills (excluding controlled substances), and more.



This virtual care is available through the healthcare marketplace Sesame , which has partnered with its member healthcare providers to offer no-cost appointments to those who have been affected or displaced by the wildfires.

Sesame now joins similar important efforts from companies like Teladoc , GoodRx , and Airbnb to help affected residents.

Sesame is a self-pay marketplace that does not work with health insurance, and so health insurance is not required to access these no-cost appointments. Patients should talk to their Sesame provider should they need to access emergency refills of medications; those patients that have health insurance may find that such emergency refills are covered.



To book, visit https://sesamecare.com/category/ca-emergency-telehealth-relief . Some terms, conditions and restrictions may apply.



ABOUT SESAME

Sesame is the company that offers Americans quality, convenient health care at half the typical price. The company's marketplace eliminates insurance, allowing healthcare providers to compete on quality, accessibility – and pricing. Sesame was ranked #1 by Healthline for overall care in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, as well as Best for Doctor Choice in 2023 and 2024 by Forbes and most affordable telehealth in 2023 by CNET . For more information, visit sesamecare.com .

Michael DiLorenzo Sesame 6179994871 michael.dilorenzo@sesamecare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.