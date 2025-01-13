DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of OLA Consulting Engineers, PC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by OLA Consulting Engineers, PC. (“OLA”). OLA learned of suspicious activity on one of its servers on or about November 16, 2023. To join this case, go HERE.

About OLA Consulting Engineers, PC

OLA, an engineering firm based in New York, specializes in a wide range of building system services, including analysis, design, and commissioning, including HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, electrical, security, and IT systems.

What happened?

On or around November 16, 2023, OLA identified suspicious activity on one of its networks. The company initiated an investigation and discovered that an unauthorized third party may have gained access to some personal information during the breach. OLA completed its investigation in November 2024. The information that has been compromised may include names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, account numbers, and other personally identifiable information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the OLA data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so counsel does not represent you unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing now. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

