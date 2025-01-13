Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Joint…

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 18, 2025

CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT INFORMATION AND JOIN THE CASE

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ: KSPI) between January 19, 2024 and September 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT INFORMATION AND JOIN THE CASE

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz continued doing business with Russian entities, and also providing services to Russian citizens, after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, thereby exposing the Company to the undisclosed risk of sanctions;



the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions;



certain of the Company’s executives have links to reputed criminals; and



as a result, defendants’ statements about Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than February 18, 2025, request that the Court appoint you as the lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.