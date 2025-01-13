Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Poised for Significant Growth from 2024 to 2034, Reports DelveInsight

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s “Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Parainfluenza Virus Infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Parainfluenza Virus Infection market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Parainfluenza Virus Infection, offering comprehensive insights into the Parainfluenza Virus Infection revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Parainfluenza Virus Infection statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Parainfluenza Virus Infection therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Parainfluenza Virus Infection clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Parainfluenza Virus Infection treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Parainfluenza Virus Infection space.

Some of the key facts of the Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Report:

• The Parainfluenza Virus Infection market size was valued ~USD 259 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In November 2024, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage company specializing in intranasal vaccines using parainfluenza virus 5 (PIV5)-vectored technology to activate the full immune system for protection against serious infections, along with its affiliate CyanVac LLC, today announced results from a 227-participant Phase 2a clinical trial. The data demonstrate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and efficacy of CVXGA, the company's intranasal vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

• In 2023, the US held the largest market share in the 7MM, accounting for 68%, followed by EU4 and the UK, with growth expected throughout the forecast period (2024–2034).

• In 2023, EU4 and the UK accounted for approximately 23% of the total market share in the 7MM.

• Key Parainfluenza Virus Infection Companies: Ansun Biopharma, AlloVir, MedImmune LLC, and others

• Key Parainfluenza Virus Infection Therapies: DAS181, ALVR106, Oplunofusp, MEDI-534, and others

• The Parainfluenza Virus Infection market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Parainfluenza Virus Infection pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Parainfluenza Virus Infection market dynamics.

• DelveInsight estimates that there were 2,709,923 cases of parainfluenza virus infection in the 7MM in 2023.

• In 2023, the United States recorded 1,456,399 new cases of parainfluenza virus, with numbers expected to rise during the forecast period.

• According to estimates, the total number of incident cases of parainfluenza virus infection in EU4 and the UK was 991,115 in 2023. Among the EU4 countries, Spain reported the highest proportion of cases, while the UK had the fewest.

• Estimates indicate that Japan reported approximately 262,409 cases of parainfluenza virus infection in 2023, with numbers expected to rise by 2034.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Overview

Parainfluenza virus infection is a respiratory illness caused by the parainfluenza viruses, which are part of the paramyxovirus family. These viruses primarily affect the upper and lower respiratory tract, leading to symptoms similar to the common cold, such as fever, cough, runny nose, and sore throat. In more severe cases, particularly in young children and individuals with weakened immune systems, parainfluenza virus infection can lead to conditions like croup, bronchitis, or pneumonia. The infection is highly contagious and spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. There is no specific antiviral treatment, but supportive care is typically provided to manage symptoms.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Parainfluenza Virus Infection market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Parainfluenza Virus Infection

• Prevalent Cases of Parainfluenza Virus Infection by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Parainfluenza Virus Infection

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Parainfluenza Virus Infection

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Parainfluenza Virus Infection market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Parainfluenza Virus Infection market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Parainfluenza Virus Infection Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Therapies and Key Companies

• DAS181: Ansun Biopharma

• ALVR106: AlloVir

• Oplunofusp: Ansun Biopharma

• MEDI-534: MedImmune LLC

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Drivers

• Rising Incidence

• Advancements in Diagnostic Tools

• Growing Awareness

• Development of Vaccines

• Supportive Healthcare Policies

Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Barriers

• Lack of Specific Treatments

• High R&D Costs

• Limited Awareness in Low-Income Regions

• Seasonal Variability

• Regulatory Challenges

Scope of the Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Parainfluenza Virus Infection Companies: Ansun Biopharma, AlloVir, MedImmune LLC, and others

• Key Parainfluenza Virus Infection Therapies: DAS181, ALVR106, Oplunofusp, MEDI-534, and others

• Parainfluenza Virus Infection Therapeutic Assessment: Parainfluenza Virus Infection current marketed and Parainfluenza Virus Infection emerging therapies

• Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Dynamics: Parainfluenza Virus Infection market drivers and Parainfluenza Virus Infection market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Parainfluenza Virus Infection Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Parainfluenza Virus Infection Market Access and Reimbursement

