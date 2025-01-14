Duluth Welcomes Growth With Groundbreaking Of Incline Village, A $500 Million Housing Initiative

DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- December 10, 2024, marked the launch of a new hilltop housing development in Duluth, Minnesota. Called Incline Village , the $500 million project is situated on a picturesque hilltop with a commanding view of downtown Duluth and Lake Superior.This early on, city officials alluded to the transformational nature of the project. With the planned construction of nearly 1,200 condos and apartments, 80,000 square feet of retail space, a trailhead, pavilion, and other amenities, the project is an undeniably massive undertaking.Given the project’s scope, developers are predicting its significant impact on Duluth’s economic revitalization, citing its potential to transform the Central Hillside area. Even now, stakeholders anticipate the project’s benefits to the community, including increased housing options, jobs, and tax revenues.The many new housing alternatives are especially welcome benefits offered by Incline Village. Condos and apartments of various sizes, designs, and price ranges are expected to broaden the city’s demographic base to include more diverse professionals, families, and retirees.The increase in residential housing options is also expected to bolster Duluth’s growing economy. As the city’s housing void is filled, employers anticipate being able to attract and retain higher-quality workers.Incline Village is ideally situated to revitalize Duluth. Set on the former grounds of Duluth Central High School, it will occupy property that has been vacant for over 13 years.The first structure in the works is a 70-unit condo building on the former site of the school’s football field. Construction is due for completion in the summer of 2026.One of the lead designers of the project, Brian Mortemore, espouses Incline Village’s Duluth “vibe and spirit”. With high-performing windows, industry-standard insulation, and innovative structures, the buildings will offer some of the most captivating views in the city, with a direct line of sight to majestic Lake Superior.

