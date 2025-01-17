Macs Adventure Unveils Travel Podcast: 'The Self-Guided Travel Podcast' - Inspiring Journeys Beyond Traditional Travel

Thumbnail The Self-Guided travel podcast found across all major podcast platforms

Podcast series will chronicle the remarkable journey of self-guided traveler and host Arlette Godges as she walks Scotland’s iconic 96 mile West Highland Way.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Macs Adventure, a leading global hiking and self-guided tour operator, is set to launch its unprecedented pilot podcast series, " The Self-Guided Travel Podcast," on December 19th, 2024. Produced by The Big Light, this immersive audio experience promises to transport listeners into the heart of self-guided travel, revealing the raw, unfiltered stories behind independent exploration.The podcast series will chronicle the remarkable journey of self-guided traveler and host Arlette Godges as she walks Scotland’s iconic 96-mile West Highland Way, offering listeners an intimate glimpse into the transformative power of independent travel. Each episode will feature personal narratives that capture the essence of discovery, challenge, and personal growth.Arlette Godges is a California-based physical therapist, record-breaking swimmer, and sought-after content creator. Driven by her passion for wellness, she is on a mission to empower individuals to move better, function optimally, and perform at their best—helping them lead healthier, high-quality lives as they grow older.Lynsey Kirk-Marshall, Head of Brand at Macs Adventure said:"I’m so excited to share the launch of The Self-Guided Travel Podcast! This series is all about inspiring people to explore the world by foot or bike, immersing themselves in the journey, and truly connecting with the places they visit.Self-guided travel offers a unique chance to meet locals, uncover their stories, and support the communities that make these destinations so special. It’s a way to travel that leaves a positive impact—both for the people who live there and for your own mental and physical wellbeing. The sense of achievement that comes with completing a self-guided journey is unlike anything else.”Highlights of the podcast include:• Hiking through the rugged beauty of Scotland’s lochs, mountains, and moss-covered forests.• Whisky tasting and trail stories with Gordon Dallas, Whisky Experiential Ambassador at Glengoyne Distillery.• Forest Bathing in Scotland’s enchanted oak forests.• Wildswimming with wellness enthusiast and wild swimmer, Claire Gray at the Falls of Falloch.• Spooky stories from the 300-years old Drover’s Inn• Talking history, clans, and local legends with Dr Chris Robinson from The West Highland Museum.• Tackling The Devil’s Staircase!The six-part series will be available on all major podcast platforms starting December 19th, 2024, offering listeners a front-row seat to some of the most compelling travel stories of the year.About Macs AdventureMacs Adventure takes the hassle out of planning, providing comprehensive logistics including maps and route notes through its user-friendly navigation app, daily luggage transfers, and handpicked accommodations. As listeners follow Arlette’s journey, they’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the West Highland Way’s stunning landscapes, captivating history, and the warm hospitality of the locals who bring this iconic trail to life. Unlike traditional tours, Macs Adventure eliminates the need for tour buses , groups, or guides, empowering travelers to take the lead on their own self-guided adventures. It’s active travel, led by you. Carefully curated itineraries allow guests to explore at their own pace, with handpicked accommodations ranging from charming B&Bs to locally owned hotels. Every trip is designed to minimize hassle: luggage is transported daily, and a user-friendly app with GPS-enabled routes ensures smooth navigation, even offline.Founded in 2003 by Neil Lapping, who continues to guide the company today, Macs Adventure is fueled by a passion for adventure and creating unforgettable travel experiences. The team of travel enthusiasts thoughtfully designs each itinerary to connect travelers to hundreds of destinations, local cultures, and the great outdoors. Macs is driven by a shared goal of leaving people inspired and connected to the people and the world around them.Media Contact: Todd Anthony TylerPR for The Self-Guided Travel Podcasttatpr@toddanthonytyler.com416 677 1812Podcast Details• Title: The Self-Guided Travel Podcast• Release Date: December 19th, 2024• Episodes: 6• Platforms: All major podcast providers

