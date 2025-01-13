Wildlife Photography Tips from Richmond Photographers

By Andrea Naccarato/DWR

It may be surprising to learn that there is a thriving wildlife photography community in Virginia’s capital city of Richmond. Among Richmond’s many historical buildings, museums, restaurants, highways, railroads, and homes, there are pockets of wildlife habitat that support a wide variety of species. The James River, which runs through the heart of Richmond, is flanked by parks, cemeteries, and other green spaces where observant visitors can view wildlife. Three long-time Richmond residents, who are also accomplished wildlife photographers, shared their best tips for photographing wildlife around the River City.

Two great blue herons fishing in the James River. © Katelynd Bab

Special thanks to photographers Bill Draper, James (Ren) Mefford, and Lynda Richardson for sharing some of their best tips!

Tip #1 – Devote the time to practice, even in your own back yard. Choose one wildlife subject to start, perhaps an animal you see every day but have never considered photographing. Abundant neighborhood species like eastern gray squirrels or northen cardinals could make excellent subjects.

Tip #2 – Seek out wildlife on their schedule. Be ready to take photographs in early morning or late afternoon, when wildlife are typically more active. Consider places wildlife might frequent on a daily basis, like ponds or riverbanks. Observe wildlife to learn their activity patterns.

Tip #3 – Blend into the background. Remain calm and quiet so wildlife aren’t spooked by your presence. Make use of wildlife blinds and/or pair your camera with a long lens to photograph wildlife from a distance. Such tactics often give you more time to watch wildlife just being themselves and give you more opportunities for interesting shots.

Tip #4 – Be observant and open-minded. Scan your surroundings, looking for motion and listening for sounds of wildlife. Remain open to the possibilities, even if your target species hasn’t shown up. Choose to photograph the animals that are present, and you might be surprised to see a common species from a new angle.

Tip #5 – Learn your camera and be ready for anything. Even if the landscape seems to be missing wildlife at the moment, be ready to start photographing in case a previously hidden animal suddenly emerges. Keep an eye on the changing light levels and make sure your camera’s settings will allow you to capture an animal that may suddenly dart into the frame.

Tip #6 – Consider camera accessories to help capture wildlife in motion. Keeping track of wildlife in motion, especially looking through a camera lens, can be tricky. Since Bill Draper has experience in shooting sports, he chooses to add a red dot sight to his camera to help him follow fast-moving wildlife.

Tip #7 – Invite friends or family to be your wildlife spotters and/or camera assistants. You never know when you might need an extra set of hands or eyes! Ren Mefford’s photograph of a northern river otter on ice, which was selected for Virginia Wildlife’s 2024 Photography Showcase, came into being because Mefford’s wife, Susan, happened to spot the otter under a boardwalk as they were leaving a neighborhood park.

This photograph of a northern river otter at Tuckahoe Creek Park was published in the 2024 Virginia Wildlife Photography Showcase. © Ren Mefford

Tip #8 – Strive to capture photographs that show the animal’s face and perhaps even rare moments of animal behavior. Lynda Richardson, former Art Director of Virginia Wildlife, says an excellent wildlife photograph usually shows some type of animal behavior that is “very revealing about the subject, the situation, or a moment in time that maybe one in a million people get to see.”

Tip #9 – Don’t be afraid to take a bad picture! Practice makes perfect. Especially if you practice digital photography, photographs from mistimed camera clicks can easily be deleted, making room for the ultimate shot when all conditions are right.

Tip #10 – Visit these special places to find wildlife in Richmond. Beyond the often-overlooked potential in our own back yards, there is almost no end to the places in and around Richmond that these photographers recommend. It should come as no surprise that the James River and other places with significant freshwater sources figure prominently in Richmond’s wildlife photography hot spots. Many of the following locations are included in the Richmond Loop of the Virginia Bird and Wildlife Trail.

Sunrise on the James River is one of the best times and places for wildlife photography in Richmond. © Ann Fulcher

What wildlife will I find?

What kinds of wildlife can you expect to find in Richmond’s parks, gardens, and other green spaces? Click the links below to learn more about some of these photographers’ favorite wildlife subjects:

Birds: American kestrel, bald eagle, osprey, warblers, wood ducks

Mammals: Coyote, foxes, northern river otter, white-tailed deer

And more: Butterflies, dragonflies, reptiles, and amphibians

Check out DWR’s Virginia Wildlife Mapping project on iNaturalist for even more species!

Potential wildlife photos from previous photo contests:

American kestrel in James River Park System © Bill Draper (2024)

Osprey near James River © Parks Rountrey (2024)

Male common yellowthroat © Sandy Spicknall (2022)

White-tailed deer fawn © Ann Fulcher (2020)

Eastern gray squirrel © Sally Kannemeyer (2020)

Eastern box turtle © Katelynd Bab (2023)

American bullfrog © Chris Kirby (2020)

Variegated fritillary © Leo Meire (2019)

Halloween pennant dragonfly © Chris Kirby (2021)

“I fall in love with whatever I’m photographing at the time.” – Lynda Richardson

Fledgling and established wildlife photographers alike can find plenty of inspiration within Richmond’s variety of riverside and upland habitats. Follow the 10tips above for your best chances to capture intriguing images of Virginia’s wildlife. No matter where you explore with your camera in Virginia, be sure to submit your best wildlife and nature photos to the 2025 Virginia Wildlife Photography Showcase by February 10!