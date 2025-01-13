Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before January 21, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – ZETA

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. ("Zeta Global Holdings Corp." or the "Company") (NYSE: ZETA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 27, 2024 and November 13, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/zeta-global-holdings-corp-lawsuit-submission-form-2?prid=122024&wire=3

ZETA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Zeta used two-way contracts to artificially inflate financial results; (2) Zeta engaged in round trip transactions to artificially inflate financial results; (3) Zeta utilized predatory consent farms to collect user data; (4) these consent farms have driven almost the entirety of Zeta’s growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. during the relevant time frame, you have until January 21, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

