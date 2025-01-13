Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: The Canadian Real Estate Association Set to Announce 2025 Housing Market Forecast

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) will be holding a press conference to release its 2025 housing market forecast. CREA will explore the factors anticipated to contribute to a resurgence in the real estate market, while weighing the current challenges and risks that could impact activity.

CREA will offer its analysis of current market trends and insights into the elements shaping the housing landscape and provide recommendations it believes could help address Canada’s housing crisis.

The media are invited to attend a press conference:

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Time: 11 a.m. EST
Location: Parliament Hill, Room 135-B
A virtual link will be made available for reporters who wish to join.

Speakers include:

  • Janice Myers, CEO, The Canadian Real Estate Association
  • Valérie Paquin, Chair-Elect, The Canadian Real Estate Association
  • Shaun Cathcart, Director and Senior Economist, Housing Data and Market Analysis, The Canadian Real Estate Association

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

For more information, please contact:
Pierre Leduc, Media Relations
613-237-7111 or 613-884-1460
pleduc@CREA.ca


