Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Doubles Enchanted Rock State Natural Area with Expansion

AUSTIN— The Texas Hill Country is about to get more “enchanting” thanks to the recent purchase of a 3,073-acre property adjacent to Enchanted Rock State Natural Area in Llano County. This property will double the amount of publicly available land at one of Texas’ most popular state parks.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) purchased the property for $43 million. Funding from the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund will help accelerate development and eventual public use. The $1 billion fund, which voters overwhelmingly approved in November 2023, dedicated a portion of state budget surplus to create a dedicated funding stream for acquiring and developing new state parks.

“Texas is home to 88 state parks that showcase our great state’s natural beauty to Texans and visitors from all over the globe,” said Governor Abbott. “The expansion of Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will allow tourists from across the state and around the world to enjoy even more of the majesty of Texas. Together, we will continue to ensure that what makes Texas unique and beautiful is preserved for generations.”

The purchase of this property is the latest land acquisition made by the TPWD in recent months, expanding public access to Texas’ natural spaces in more corners of the state. This achievement joins the previous procurement of 630 acres for Enchanted Rock and the purchase of Lake Colorado City State Park.

“Enchanted Rock is cherished by Texans across the state, and we are thrilled to add a property of this size and scope to this beloved park,” said Jeff Hildebrand, Chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. “I look forward to families experiencing this new addition to Enchanted Rock SNA and creating lasting memories for generations to come.”

When notified of available properties, TPWD conducts a due diligence review to determine the property’s feasibility as a state park, natural area or historic site. In this case, TPWD engaged its official nonprofit partner, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, to help secure this important piece of property.

“I would like to thank the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation for their help and the voters of Texas who said yes to the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund as these funds will be instrumental in the development of this new property,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. “It is exciting that we can expand the recreational opportunities for this iconic Texas State Park.”

Previously, the property was mainly used privately for hunting but will now become an extension of Enchanted Rock, allowing for more recreation and conservation opportunities for the citizens of Texas. It features a rock formation that could provide a new scenic vantage point of the iconic pink granite dome the park is named for. The land will also help conserve the night sky and viewshed in a rapidly developing area of the state.

Now that the sale has been finalized, TPWD will develop a plan with input from the public to determine recreational opportunities for the property. This plan may take many months to complete, but TPWD will communicate upcoming milestones, including a potential opening date.