Camfil USA Wildfire Air Filtration Experts Share Essential Strategies to Combat Smoke Pollution

Visit Our Comprehensive Resource for Expert Guidance on Improving Indoor Air Quality

Riverdale, NJ, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With recent wildfires impacting air quality across the nation, Camfil USA urges individuals and businesses to take proactive steps to safeguard their health and indoor environments from the harmful effects of wildfire smoke. Camfil, a global leader in air filtration solutions, has created a comprehensive resource to help the public prepare and protect their air quality during these challenging times.

The resource, available here, offers detailed strategies and expert insights into mitigating the impact of smoke pollution. Topics include:

Selecting high-performance air filtration systems

Improving ventilation in homes and workplaces

Reducing exposure to hazardous airborne particles

Why Indoor Air Quality Matters

Wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter (PM2.5) that poses serious health risks, particularly to vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions. Ensuring clean indoor air can significantly reduce exposure to these harmful pollutants.

“At Camfil, our mission is to empower individuals and organizations with the tools and knowledge to improve air quality and protect their health,” said Gary Chrismon, Molecular Segment Manager. “Our resource provides actionable steps to help everyone breathe cleaner, safer air during wildfire season.”

Stay Prepared

Camfil USA remains committed to addressing air quality challenges with innovative solutions and educational resources. Visit our website for more information on wildfire smoke preparedness and explore our range of advanced air filtration products.



