ACVF – Conservative Values ETF - Divests from Costco and Allstate expanding its fight against corporate “Woke-ism” and DEI

Gaithersburg, MD, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday 1/3/25, the American Conservative Values ETF (NYSE: ACVF) announced that it has divested its holdings of and initiated a boycott of COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION (COST) and THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION (ALL) while removing its long-standing boycott of and buying WALMART INC. (WMT).

After a comprehensive review of our continued investment, ACVF’s management team has decided to divest its holdings of Costco (COST) and Allstate (ALL). “Costco doubling down on its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) as other major companies scale back their controversial diversity programs and Allstate CEO’s foolish HR driven speech: accepting people's imperfections apparently includes murderous terrorism. Both companies’ actions expose their shareholders to backlash from investors and customers.” stated CEO and co-founder William Flaig.

ACVF has also removed its long-standing boycott and added WALMART INC. (WMT) to its portfolio. In contrast, Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, which has about 1.6 million U.S. workers, has joined a growing list of companies that have stepped back from diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. “Walmart’s reputation among politically conservative investors has been improving vs other retailers, let’s see what they do going forward” stated ACVF president and co-founder Tom Carter.

“We need to keep increasing the pressure on companies’ hostile to conservative values. Today’s actions are a continuation of ACVF’s fight against corporate “woke-ism”. Playing politics is a wasteful misallocation of investors’ capital and meritocracy; rewarding employees based on their ability is a key driver of business success.” stated Flaig.

In July, ACVF divested its holdings of and initiated a boycott of CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL (CMG) in response to their increased its DEI efforts. While increased its’ holdings of DEERE & COMPANY (DE) and TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY (TSCO). [Full Press Release]

ACVF has also submitted shareholder proposals “DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION COST BENEFIT ANALYSIS” and “SENIOR MANAGEMENT COMMITMENT TO AVOID POLITICAL SPEECH” in past proxy seasons.

DEI is becoming increasingly discredited; companies are toning down or moving away from DEI. Trump’s victory in November will further increase pressure on DEI programs and initiatives. “Allstate is clearly captive to its Human Resources department’s (HR) DEI agenda, a receipt for disaster and not a company we want to invest in” stated Carter

“We must hold companies accountable; we believe that market forces are the most effective and immediate way to do so,” stated ACVF president and co-founder Tom Carter. “Politically conservative investors have the ability to punish or reward companies’ decisions.”

“It’s a moral imperative to stop and roll back the left’s takeover of corporate America,” stated Flaig. “Giving conservative investors the power to fight back is why we built ACVF.”

“ACVF is currently refusing to invest in 38 such companies,” stated Carter. “I’m proud to offer an alternative to the S&P 500*, which currently keeps 30 cents of every invested dollar from these companies.”

Tom Carter reiterated, “we do not want to give the companies that are eagerly working to destroy conservative values our hard-earned investment dollars, and neither should you. Companies like Walt Disney, Blackrock, Google, Amazon, and others.”

About ACVF

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is based on the conviction that politically active companies negatively impact their shareholder returns, as well as support issues and causes which conflict with our conservative political ideals, beliefs and values.

*The S&P 500® is a broad-based unmanaged index, which is widely recognized as representative of the equity market in general.

* As of 12/31/2024 the fund holds 0.00% of Disney, Blackrock, Google and Amazon. The fund’s holdings are subject to change. For current holdings, please visit https://acvetfs.com/fund/etf-fund/#holdings

* The 37 companies that are currently excluded from their portfolio represent 28% of the S&P 500.

* For current holdings, fund factsheet and more information, please visit www.acvetfs.com

