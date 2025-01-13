Drone Defense System Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2030

The global drone defense system market was valued at $2.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $16.76 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.6%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Drone Defense System Market by End User, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global drone defense system market was valued at $2.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $16.76 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.6%.Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. led the global drone defense system market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by big players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient drone defense systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in instances of enemy drone being detected at military bases and security-critical places along with rise in conflicts across several countries in the region.By end user, the market is categorized into military, homeland security, and commercial. The military segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for a number of reliable and efficient drone detection and countermeasure systems to block the entry of unauthorized drones inside a military base.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (244 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12872 On the basis of technology, the drone defense system market is bifurcated into identification and detection systems and countermeasure systems. The countermeasure systems segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to rapid surge in demand for drone countermeasure machinery to destroy and incapacitate the illegal drones across the world.The applications covered in the study include drone mounting and ground station. The drone mounting segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to rise in occurrences of terrorist attacks using drones and the efficiency of drone mountings in tackling issues related to the illegal entry of drones inside restricted airspaces.Rise in drone-related incidents across the globe and the emergence of various startups offering drone defense systems are expected to drive drone defense system market during the forecast period. However, issues related with the drone defense related technologies and inefficiencies of counter drone technologies are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancements in tackling drone swarms and rise in defense expenditure globally are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-defense-system-market/purchase-options KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy end-user, the military segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on technology, the countermeasure systems segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.On the basis of application, the ground station segment is projected to lead the global drone defense system market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to civil segment.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The key players operating in the global Drone defense system market include Aaronia AG, Aselsan AS, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone, Inc., Droneshield, Hensoldt, Leonardo S.P.A., Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, and Rinicom Ltd.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/multirotor-drone-market-A09185 𝐋𝐢𝐃𝐀𝐑 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lidar-drone-market-A10534

