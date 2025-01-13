Global Oral Clinical Nutrition Supplement Market to Witness Robust Growth, Driven by Rising Healthcare Awareness and Aging Population by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global oral clinical nutrition supplements market is projected to experience significant growth from 2025 to 2035, driven by increasing health awareness, an aging population, and the prevalence of chronic diseases. Advancements in personalized nutrition and plant-based formulations are expected to further propel the industry.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The oral clinical nutrition supplement market is anticipated to reach approximately USD 14,498.1 million by 2025 and is forecasted to grow to USD 23,391.7 million by 2035, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the period.

Oral clinical nutrition supplements are specially formulated products designed to meet the nutritional needs of individuals who are unable to meet their dietary requirements through regular food intake. These supplements are widely used in clinical and home healthcare settings to manage malnutrition, support chronic disease management, and aid post-surgical recovery.

Oral clinical nutritional supplements are expertly developed preparations tailored to meet specific nutritional and performance needs. They play a pivotal role in addressing dietary deficiencies and improving medical conditions in patients who cannot meet their dietary requirements through regular intake. These supplements are widely used in cases such as renal failure, hepatic failure, oncology nutrition, diabetes, swallowing disorders, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), enteral nutrition, neurological disorders, and respiratory diseases. Their use is typically supervised by healthcare professionals to ensure proper application and effective outcomes.

Key players in the clinical nutrition market include Danone Nutricia, Abbott Nutrition, Nutrition Medica, and Medifood International. These companies maintain significant market shares, supported by an extensive range of products and robust distribution networks.

“The global oral clinical nutritional supplements market is set for robust growth, driven by increasing health awareness, an aging population, and rising chronic disease prevalence. Innovations in personalized nutrition, plant-based formulations, and specialized product offerings will enhance market dynamics. Additionally, functional ingredients and improved delivery formats are poised to cater to evolving consumer needs, ensuring a sustainable and diverse product landscape through 2035," - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights



Key Market Drivers

Aging Global Population: The rise in the elderly population, particularly in developed regions, has increased the demand for easy-to-consume and nutrient-dense products to address age-related nutritional deficiencies. Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders necessitate targeted nutritional solutions to manage symptoms and improve patient outcomes. Advances in Product Formulations: Innovations in taste, texture, and nutritional content have enhanced patient compliance and broadened product appeal. Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and an increasing focus on preventive healthcare contribute to market growth.

Key Takeaways

The global oral clinical nutrition supplement market is expected to reach USD 23,391.7 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 4.9%.

North America dominates the market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly.

The industry’s growth is driven by an aging population, rising chronic disease prevalence, and advances in nutritional formulations.



Country-wise Insights

Analyzing the projected Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) for the United States, Germany, and India from 2025 to 2035 provides valuable insights into the anticipated economic trajectories of these nations.

Countries CAGR 2025 to 2035 USA 5.4% Germany 4.5% India 6.3%

United States: Projected CAGR of 5.4%

The United States is expected to experience a CAGR of 5.4% during the 2025-2035 period. This growth is anticipated to be driven by advancements in technology, increased consumer spending, and strategic fiscal policies. However, challenges such as trade tensions and fiscal deficits may pose risks to this growth trajectory.

Germany: Projected CAGR of 4.5%

Germany's economy is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2025 and 2035. As Europe's largest economy, Germany's growth is expected to be supported by its strong industrial base, technological innovation, and export-oriented market. Nonetheless, factors such as an aging population and potential disruptions in global trade could impact this forecast.

India: Projected CAGR of 6.3%

India is forecasted to achieve a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2035, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing major economies. This growth is likely to be fueled by favorable demographics, increasing urbanization, and significant investments in infrastructure and technology. However, challenges such as labor force participation rates and structural reforms remain critical to sustaining this growth.

Comparative Analysis

When comparing these projections, India's higher CAGR suggests a more rapid economic expansion relative to the United States and Germany. This indicates a potential shift in the global economic landscape, with emerging economies like India playing increasingly significant roles. However, it's essential to consider that higher growth rates in developing economies often start from a lower base, and sustaining such growth requires addressing various structural and policy challenges.

Global Economic Context

These national projections align with broader global economic forecasts. For instance, the United Nations predicts a global economic growth rate of 2.8% in 2025, with developing economies, particularly in South Asia, contributing significantly to this expansion. India's projected growth of 6.6% in 2025 underscores its pivotal role in regional and global economic dynamics.

Competition Outlook

The global oral nutritional supplement (ONS) market is characterized by intense competition, driven both by multinational giants and regional players seeking to capture a share of the clinical nutrition market that is becoming more popular in the years to come.

With many multinational corporations, which possess financial capabilities, expansive product portfolios, and global distribution networks, leading several large companies and thus creating a leading market, the leaders are Abbott Nutrition, Nestlé Health Science, and Danone Nutricia; these are actually rivals in desigible products with a substantial market share; hence are still innovating within the segment.

Abbott Nutrition is a clear leader with its well-known brands Ensure®, which provide a wide range of products tailored to meet specific nutritional needs for various health conditions. Abbott's prime focus on research and development (R&D) has allowed it to develop new products, such as low-sugar options and plant-based formulas, which are designed to meet the rising demand for healthier and more sustainable alternatives.

Nestle Health Science certainly plays a serious part in the market with its lines of products, Boost® and Glucerna®, which are beyond dietary support-target. Nestlé's penetration into clinical nutrition must reveal great trust among healthcare professionals that shape momentum in prescription segment.

Danone Nutricia, with its famous brands Fortimel® and Neocate®, is also a very major player. With its approach to specialized medical nutrition for disease-related malnutrition and pediatric care, Nutricia has made a mark as an important name in this market.

Danone has heavily invested in innovations and sustainability, obviously promoting plant-based formulas and organic ingredients in response to rising consumer awareness toward health and environmental issues.

While multinational corporations dominate the market, regional players also hold niche positions in specific markets. These players often focus on local preferences, cost-effective pricing strategies, and customization to meet the needs of specific health conditions or dietary preferences.

Kate Farms, for example, has carved out a position in the plant-based nutritional supplement segment, offering vegan and organic products, which are gaining popularity due to the increasing trend toward plant-based diets.

The competition in the ONS market is also influenced by emerging trends such as the growing focus on personalized nutrition, the rising demand for clean-label products, and advancements in e-commerce.

Companies are increasingly developing specialized products, such as low-sugar, gluten-free, and high protein supplements, to cater to the evolving consumer preferences. For example, the rise of personalized ONS that cater to specific health conditions or lifestyle choices is fueling growth in the market.

Players are also differentiating themselves through innovative packaging and flavors, such as cold-serve options and products designed for people with swallowing difficulties.

Moreover, partnerships with healthcare providers, hospitals, and clinics are crucial for market penetration, especially in prescription-based segments. Companies are working closely with dietitians and doctors to ensure their products are recommended to patients as part of clinical nutrition plans.

The competition is expected to intensify as new players enter the market, particularly with a focus on plant-based, sustainable, and personalized nutrition products. The ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships will continue to shape the market, with multinational corporations striving to maintain their leadership while regional players aim to capture niche segments.

Leading Brands

NUTRICIÓN MÉDICA SL

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Danone Nutricia

Cambrooke Therapeutics, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Nestlé S.A.

Kate Farms, Inc.

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

AYMES International Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Medifood GmbH

Others



Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

As per form, the industry has been categorized Standard Formula, Specialized Formula

By Indication:

This segment is further categorized into Disease-Related Malnutrition (DRM), Renal Disorders, Hepatic Disorders, Oncology Nutrition, Diabetes, Dysphagia, IBD & GI Tract Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Respiratory Orders, Others

By Form:

As per form, the industry has been categorized into Liquid, Semi-solid, and Powder

By Sales Chanel:

Prescription-based, Over-the-Counter are two Sales channel covered in scope.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt für orale klinische Nahrungsergänzungsmittel bis 2025 einen Wert von etwa 14.498,1 Mio. USD erreichen und bis 2035 auf 23.391,7 Mio. USD anwachsen wird, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,9 % in diesem Zeitraum entspricht.

Marktübersicht

Orale klinische Nahrungsergänzungsmittel sind speziell formulierte Produkte, die entwickelt wurden, um die Ernährungsbedürfnisse von Personen zu erfüllen, die nicht in der Lage sind, ihren Ernährungsbedarf durch regelmäßige Nahrungsaufnahme zu decken. Diese Nahrungsergänzungsmittel werden häufig in der klinischen und häuslichen Gesundheitsversorgung eingesetzt, um Mangelernährung zu behandeln, das Management chronischer Krankheiten zu unterstützen und die postoperative Genesung zu unterstützen.

Orale klinische Nahrungsergänzungsmittel sind fachmännisch entwickelte Präparate, die auf spezifische Ernährungs- und Leistungsbedürfnisse zugeschnitten sind. Sie spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Behebung von Ernährungsmängeln und der Verbesserung des Gesundheitszustands von Patienten, die ihren Ernährungsbedarf nicht durch regelmäßige Einnahme decken können. Diese Nahrungsergänzungsmittel werden häufig in Fällen wie Nierenversagen, Leberversagen, onkologischer Ernährung, Diabetes, Schluckstörungen, entzündlichen Darmerkrankungen (IBD), enteraler Ernährung, neurologischen Störungen und Atemwegserkrankungen eingesetzt. Ihre Verwendung wird in der Regel von medizinischem Fachpersonal überwacht, um eine ordnungsgemäße Anwendung und effektive Ergebnisse zu gewährleisten.

Zu den Hauptakteuren auf dem Markt für klinische Ernährung gehören Danone Nutricia, Abbott Nutrition, Nutrition Medica und Medifood International. Diese Unternehmen halten bedeutende Marktanteile, die durch eine umfangreiche Produktpalette und robuste Vertriebsnetze unterstützt werden.

"Der globale Markt für orale klinische Nahrungsergänzungsmittel steht vor einem robusten Wachstum, das durch das zunehmende Gesundheitsbewusstsein, eine alternde Bevölkerung und die steigende Prävalenz chronischer Krankheiten angetrieben wird. Innovationen in den Bereichen personalisierte Ernährung, pflanzliche Formulierungen und spezialisierte Produktangebote werden die Marktdynamik verbessern. Darüber hinaus sind funktionale Inhaltsstoffe und verbesserte Lieferformate in der Lage, den sich wandelnden Verbraucherbedürfnissen gerecht zu werden und bis 2035 eine nachhaltige und vielfältige Produktlandschaft zu gewährleisten," - sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Wichtige Markttreiber

1. Alternde Weltbevölkerung: Der Anstieg der älteren Bevölkerung, insbesondere in den Industrieregionen, hat die Nachfrage nach leicht zu konsumierenden und nährstoffreichen Produkten erhöht, um altersbedingte Ernährungsmängel zu beheben.

2. Prävalenz chronischer Krankheiten: Erkrankungen wie Krebs, Diabetes und Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen erfordern gezielte Ernährungslösungen, um die Symptome zu behandeln und die Patientenergebnisse zu verbessern.

3. Fortschritte bei Produktformulierungen: Innovationen in Bezug auf Geschmack, Textur und Nährwert haben die Compliance der Patienten verbessert und die Attraktivität des Produkts erhöht.

4. Steigende Gesundheitsausgaben: Wachsende Investitionen in die Gesundheitsinfrastruktur und ein zunehmender Fokus auf die Gesundheitsvorsorge tragen zum Marktwachstum bei.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse

Es wird erwartet, dass der weltweite Markt für orale klinische Nahrungsergänzungsmittel bis 2035 einen Wert von 23.391,7 Mio. USD erreichen wird, mit einer CAGR von 4,9 %.

Nordamerika dominiert den Markt, während der asiatisch-pazifische Raum voraussichtlich schnell wachsen wird.

Das Wachstum der Branche wird durch eine alternde Bevölkerung, die steigende Prävalenz chronischer Krankheiten und Fortschritte bei der Formulierung von Nährstoffen angetrieben.



Länderspezifische Einblicke

Die Analyse der prognostizierten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsraten (CAGR) für die Vereinigten Staaten, Deutschland und Indien von 2025 bis 2035 liefert wertvolle Einblicke in die erwartete wirtschaftliche Entwicklung dieser Nationen.

Länder CAGR 2025 bis 2035 USA 5.4% Deutschland 4.5% Indien 6.3%

USA: Prognostizierte CAGR von 5,4 %

Es wird erwartet, dass die Vereinigten Staaten im Zeitraum 2025-2035 eine CAGR von 5,4 % verzeichnen werden. Es wird erwartet, dass dieses Wachstum durch technologische Fortschritte, gestiegene Verbraucherausgaben und strategische Finanzpolitik angetrieben wird. Herausforderungen wie Handelsspannungen und Haushaltsdefizite könnten jedoch Risiken für diesen Wachstumspfad darstellen.

Deutschland: Prognostizierte CAGR von 4,5 %

Es wird prognostiziert, dass die deutsche Wirtschaft zwischen 2025 und 2035 mit einer CAGR von 4,5 % wachsen wird. Als größte Volkswirtschaft Europas wird erwartet, dass das Wachstum Deutschlands durch seine starke industrielle Basis, seine technologische Innovation und seinen exportorientierten Markt gestützt wird. Nichtsdestotrotz könnten Faktoren wie eine alternde Bevölkerung und mögliche Störungen des Welthandels diese Prognose beeinflussen.

Indien: Prognostizierte CAGR von 6,3 %

Es wird prognostiziert, dass Indien von 2025 bis 2035 eine CAGR von 6,3 % erreichen wird, was es zu einer der am schnellsten wachsenden großen Volkswirtschaften macht. Dieses Wachstum dürfte durch die günstige Demografie, die zunehmende Urbanisierung und erhebliche Investitionen in Infrastruktur und Technologie angeheizt werden. Herausforderungen wie die Erwerbsbeteiligung und Strukturreformen sind jedoch nach wie vor entscheidend für die Aufrechterhaltung dieses Wachstums.

Vergleichende Analyse

Vergleicht man diese Prognosen, so deutet Indiens höhere CAGR auf eine schnellere wirtschaftliche Expansion im Vergleich zu den Vereinigten Staaten und Deutschland hin. Dies deutet auf eine mögliche Verschiebung der globalen Wirtschaftslandschaft hin, wobei Schwellenländer wie Indien eine immer wichtigere Rolle spielen. Es ist jedoch wichtig zu bedenken, dass höhere Wachstumsraten in Entwicklungsländern oft von einer niedrigeren Basis ausgehen und die Aufrechterhaltung eines solchen Wachstums die Bewältigung verschiedener struktureller und politischer Herausforderungen erfordert.

Globaler wirtschaftlicher Kontext

Diese nationalen Prognosen stimmen mit den umfassenderen Prognosen für die Weltwirtschaft überein. So prognostizieren die Vereinten Nationen für 2025 ein globales Wirtschaftswachstum von 2,8 %, wobei die Schwellenländer, insbesondere in Südasien, erheblich zu diesem Wachstum beitragen werden. Indiens prognostiziertes Wachstum von 6,6 % im Jahr 2025 unterstreicht seine zentrale Rolle in der regionalen und globalen Wirtschaftsdynamik.

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Der globale Markt für orale Nahrungsergänzungsmittel (ONS) ist durch einen intensiven Wettbewerb gekennzeichnet, der sowohl von multinationalen Giganten als auch von regionalen Akteuren angetrieben wird, die versuchen, einen Anteil am Markt für klinische Ernährung zu erobern, der in den kommenden Jahren immer beliebter wird.

Mit vielen multinationalen Unternehmen, die über finanzielle Möglichkeiten, ein umfangreiches Produktportfolio und globale Vertriebsnetze verfügen, mehrere große Unternehmen anführen und somit einen führenden Markt schaffen, sind die Marktführer Abbott Nutrition, Nestlé Health Science und Danone Nutricia; Dabei handelt es sich tatsächlich um Konkurrenten bei kennzeichnungsfähigen Produkten mit einem erheblichen Marktanteil; Daher sind sie immer noch innovativ in diesem Segment.

Abbott Nutrition ist mit seinen bekannten Marken Ensure®, die eine breite Palette von Produkten anbieten, die auf die spezifischen Ernährungsbedürfnisse verschiedener Gesundheitszustände zugeschnitten sind, ein klarer Marktführer. Abbotts Hauptaugenmerk auf Forschung und Entwicklung (F&E) hat es dem Unternehmen ermöglicht, neue Produkte wie zuckerarme Optionen und pflanzliche Formeln zu entwickeln, die darauf ausgelegt sind, die steigende Nachfrage nach gesünderen und nachhaltigeren Alternativen zu befriedigen.

Nestlé Health Science spielt mit seinen Produktlinien Boost und Glucerna®®, die über das Ziel der diätetischen Unterstützung hinausgehen, sicherlich eine ernsthafte Rolle auf dem Markt. Das Eindringen von Nestlé in die klinische Ernährung muss ein großes Vertrauen unter den Angehörigen der Gesundheitsberufe schaffen, die die Dynamik im verschreibungspflichtigen Segment prägen.

Danone Nutricia mit seinen berühmten Marken Fortimel® und Neocate® ist ebenfalls ein sehr wichtiger Akteur. Mit seinem Ansatz für spezialisierte medizinische Ernährung bei krankheitsbedingter Mangelernährung und pädiatrischer Versorgung hat sich Nutricia einen Namen als wichtiger Name auf diesem Markt gemacht.

Danone hat stark in Innovationen und Nachhaltigkeit investiert und natürlich pflanzliche Formeln und Bio-Inhaltsstoffe gefördert, um dem steigenden Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für Gesundheits- und Umweltfragen gerecht zu werden.

Während multinationale Konzerne den Markt dominieren, nehmen auch regionale Player Nischenpositionen in bestimmten Märkten ein. Diese Akteure konzentrieren sich oft auf lokale Vorlieben, kostengünstige Preisstrategien und die Anpassung an die Bedürfnisse bestimmter Gesundheitszustände oder Ernährungspräferenzen.

Kate Farms zum Beispiel hat sich eine Position im Segment der pflanzlichen Nahrungsergänzungsmittel erarbeitet und bietet vegane und biologische Produkte an, die aufgrund des zunehmenden Trends zu pflanzlicher Ernährung immer beliebter werden.

Der Wettbewerb auf dem ONS-Markt wird auch von aufkommenden Trends beeinflusst, wie z. B. dem zunehmenden Fokus auf personalisierte Ernährung, der steigenden Nachfrage nach Clean-Label-Produkten und den Fortschritten im E-Commerce.

Unternehmen entwickeln zunehmend spezialisierte Produkte wie zuckerarme, glutenfreie und proteinreiche Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, um den sich entwickelnden Verbraucherpräferenzen gerecht zu werden. Zum Beispiel treibt der Aufstieg personalisierter ONS, die auf bestimmte Gesundheitszustände oder Lebensstilentscheidungen zugeschnitten sind, das Wachstum des Marktes voran.

Die Spieler differenzieren sich auch durch innovative Verpackungen und Geschmacksrichtungen, wie z. B. Kalteisoptionen und Produkte, die für Menschen mit Schluckbeschwerden entwickelt wurden.

Darüber hinaus sind Partnerschaften mit Gesundheitsdienstleistern, Krankenhäusern und Kliniken entscheidend für die Marktdurchdringung, insbesondere in verschreibungspflichtigen Segmenten. Die Unternehmen arbeiten eng mit Ernährungsberatern und Ärzten zusammen, um sicherzustellen, dass ihre Produkte den Patienten im Rahmen der klinischen Ernährungspläne empfohlen werden.

Es wird erwartet, dass sich der Wettbewerb verschärfen wird, wenn neue Akteure auf den Markt kommen, insbesondere mit einem Fokus auf pflanzlichen, nachhaltigen und personalisierten Ernährungsprodukten. Die laufende Innovation und die strategischen Partnerschaften werden den Markt weiterhin prägen, wobei multinationale Unternehmen bestrebt sind, ihre Führungsposition zu behaupten, während regionale Akteure darauf abzielen, Nischensegmente zu erobern.

Führende Marken

NUTRICIÓN MÉDICA SL

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Abbott Laboratorien

Danone Nutricia

Cambrooke Therapeutics, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Nestlé S.A.

Kate Farms, Inc.

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

AYMES International GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

Medifood GmbH

Andere



Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Produkttyp:

Gemäß dem Formular wurde die Branche in die Kategorien Standardformel und Spezialformel eingeteilt

Nach Indikation:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in krankheitsbedingte Mangelernährung (DRM), Nierenerkrankungen, Lebererkrankungen, onkologische Ernährung, Diabetes, Dysphagie, IBD- und Magen-Darm-Trakt-Erkrankungen, neurologische Störungen, Atemwegserkrankungen und andere unterteilt

Nach Formular:

Gemäß der Form wurde die Branche in Flüssigkeit, Halbfest und Pulver eingeteilt

Nach Verkäufen Chanel:

Verschreibungspflichtige, rezeptfreie Produkte sind zwei Vertriebskanäle, die im Umfang abgedeckt sind.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

