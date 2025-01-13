From 1850 to Today: Celebrating 175 Years of Taylor Logistics Inc.

Taylor Logistics celebrates 175 years of family leadership, innovation, and customer care, evolving from 1850 origins into a full-service 3PL provider.

Working in a family business like Taylor means you’re part of something bigger—a legacy of trust, teamwork, and shared success built over generations.” — Will Roberson, COO & President

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taylor Logistics Inc., a full-service third-party logistics (3PL) provider and one of North America’s oldest 3PL providers, celebrates its 175th anniversary. This remarkable milestone reflects six and seven generations of family leadership, adaptability, and a steadfast commitment to progress.Taylor’s journey began in 1850 along the banks of the Ohio River in Cincinnati, Ohio, serving local businesses by delivering paper to manufacturers and returning finished books to publishers. Founded during the era of horse-drawn carts, Taylor has continually embraced technological advancements. From adopting trucks and rail during the industrial revolution to expanding into warehousing and value-added services , the company has consistently evolved to meet the complexities of modern supply chains.“We’ve been family-owned and operated since day one, and that’s something we take great pride in,” said Drew Taylor, Taylor’s sixth-generation CEO & Chairman. “Our history is reflected in everything we do—from building strong customer relationships to continuously adapting our services to meet the demands of an ever-changing industry. It’s a legacy we’re honored to carry forward.”Taylor’s growth from its humble origins into a full-service logistics provider showcases its ability to meet customer needs and navigate industry shifts. Today, Taylor offers a wide range of services, including advanced warehousing, direct-to-consumer (D2C) fulfillment, retail compliance expertise, cold storage, automation-enabled solutions, and transportation options such as North America brokerage, port services, transloading, and dedicated fleet.“When you partner with Taylor, you’re not just working with a logistics provider—you’re collaborating with a team that manages and protects your inventory as if it were our own,” added Drew Taylor. “Our people are central to everything we do, and their dedication ensures we consistently deliver value for our customers.”Throughout its 175-year history, Taylor has embraced changes in technology and supply chain dynamics. From horse-drawn carts in the 19th century to cutting-edge warehouse management systems today, Taylor has remained at the forefront of innovation. Beyond technology, it is the company’s culture of teamwork and care that has been the true driver of its success.As Taylor Logistics marks this historic milestone, the company remains focused on the future. With the seventh generation of the Taylor family actively involved in operations, Taylor is committed to continuing its legacy of service, innovation, and a people-first approach.“This anniversary isn’t just about celebrating our past—it’s about recognizing the progress we’ve made and the people who made it possible,” said Drew Taylor. “We look forward to continuing to grow alongside our customers, innovate to meet their needs, and create opportunities for our team to succeed.”Taylor exists for it’s people and to care for its customers’ inventory and ensure their success in a dynamic industry. This milestone underscores a shared dedication to excellence and a promise to remain a trusted partner for generations to come.Current Family Leadership and Ownership:• Drew Taylor – CEO and Chairman, 6th Generation• Grant Taylor – Vice President of Warehouse , 7th Generation• Noelle Taylor – Director of Sales and Marketing, 7th GenerationFor more information about Taylor Logistics Inc. and its services, visit www.taylorlogistics.com

