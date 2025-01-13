State Visit by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the Republic of India, 14 to 18 January 2025

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make a State Visit to the Republic of India from 14 to 18 January 2025, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu. President Tharman’s State Visit commemorates the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Singapore-India diplomatic relations. He will visit New Delhi from 15 to 16 January, and Odisha from 17 to 18 January.

President Tharman will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Presidential Palace. He will meet President Murmu, who will also host President Tharman to a State Banquet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several ministers. He will also visit the Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

President Tharman will meet overseas Singaporeans in New Delhi at a reception to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Singapore-India diplomatic relations and Singapore’s 60th year of independence (SG60). President will also interact with a group of Indian thought leaders in a closed-door roundtable session. In addition, President Tharman will confer the Honorary Citizen Award on Mr Tarun Das, the former Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, President Tharman will receive a call by the Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and get briefings on Odisha’s economic strategies and opportunities. Chief Minister Majhi will also host President Tharman to an official dinner. President Tharman will also visit the World Skills Centre, which was set up by Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education Education Services (ITEES) with funding from the Asian Development Bank, and a vaccine manufacturing plant run by Bharat Biotech. He will also visit a few places reflecting Odisha’s cultural heritage.

President Tharman will be accompanied in New Delhi and Odisha by Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, Members of Parliament Lim Biow Chuan, Joan Pereira and Wan Rizal, as well as officials from President’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Enterprise Singapore. A business delegation will also join the President in Odisha to explore collaboration in skills development and other areas of economic development.

13 JANUARY 2025