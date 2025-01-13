Armen Living is premiering a huge collection of inspired outdoor designs this week in Atlanta.

Armen Living is premiering a huge collection of inspired outdoor designs at 2025 Winter Markets. Experience Armen Living's newest outdoor innovations during their This is Living Winter Market Happy Hour, 3-6pm Jan 14 through Jan 20 at America's Mart showroom B1 6 A-2. And enter our Market Giveaway, where (1) lucky winner will win a Griffin Chair! Armen Living will premier 200 + new introductions with fashion-forward designs featuring innovative materials with new exciting original designs that offer a variety of unique finishes and weave materials. Discover why Armen Living was voted Best Outdoor Furniture Supplier by Home Accents Today’s Reader Rankings. Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings.

Armen Living's new 2025 inspired outdoor collections will debut at Atlanta Market, in America's Mart, in showroom B1 6 A-2.

We love this time of year and reconnecting with our customers to debut 100's of fashion-forward new 2025 arrivals for luxury outdoor living that embodies quality and value.” — Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 40 years Armen Living has been the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, providing hundreds of new original designs for the trade industry each quarter.“We love this time of year. Winter Markets are the perfect opportunity to debut inspired designs and new outdoor trends. Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living said. “Reconnecting with our customers and debuting fashion-forward new 2025 arrivals for luxury outdoor living that embodies quality and value.”Kevin added that Armen Living will premier 200 + new introductions at Winter Markets with fashion-forward designs featuring innovative materials with new exciting original designs that offer a variety of unique finishes and weave materials, that are paired with high performance outdoor fabrics. Armen Living’s new outdoor collections , will feature more than 85 new indoor / outdoor barstools with stools that can retail for under $200! New outdoor designs for bar, dining, and living furniture that are created to elevate your outdoor experience, with affordable-luxury aesthetics and that embrace luxury outdoor living.“This is such an exciting time for Armen Living. Each year our product development team works diligently to create unique and original designs that inspire outdoor buyers who are looking for stylish ways to save.” Steve Riley, Armen Living, Key Accounts commented, "With so much to explore in the new year we can’t wait to premier our 2025 collections as we welcome new buyers and existing customers to come see our newest outdoor introductions!”To celebrate the excitement at Winter Atlanta Market, Armen Living is hosting a special “This Is Living - Happy Hour” from 3-5 pm, on Jan 14-20, 2025 in their America’s Mart showroom, located in Bldg 1, Floor 6, Space A-2. As an added bonus, event guests will be automatically entered to win Armen Living's Winter Market Giveaway! To enter to win, simply stop by their showroom B1 6-A-2, between Tuesday, Jan 14 to Wednesday, Jan 20 for a chance to win a Griffin Outdoor Rocking Chair. (Giveaway is limited to buyers located in the United States and shipping will be provided for free to (1) lucky winner. Limit (1) entry per buyer and the giveaway drawing will be held on Jan 24, 2025. The winner will then be contacted by email.)”National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson commented. Reb added that he is excited to see the response from their newest collection of outdoor furniture and accessories, which will be premiering at Winter Markets. “Our sales team will be on hand at Atlanta and Vegas Markets to walk buyers through our beautiful showroom and to help buyers explore our newest arrivals.” Reb added their sales team offers individual and group tours for retail buyers, ecommerce brands and designers who Request a Market Appointment.Explore Armen Living’s award-winning outdoor collections at AmericasMart Atlanta on January 14-20, 2025 (240 Peachtree Street NW, Bldg 1, Showroom B1 6-A2, Atlanta, GA 30303) and during Summer Casual Market on July 14-17, 2025 as well as during the Causal Market on September 16-19, 2025 in Showroom B1 6-A2.Discover Armen Living’s indoor arrivals including dining, bar, occasional, seating, leather upholstery, bedroom and office furniture alongside new outdoor collections at Las Vegas Market on January 26-30, 2025, and during Summer Las Vegas Market July 27-31, 2025 (World Market Center, (475 Grand Central Pkwy, Bldg B, 7th Floor, Showroom B762, Las Vegas, NV 89106) and at High Point Market, on April 26-30, 2025, and during Fall High Point Market Oct 26-30, 2025 (IHFC, 201 E. Commerce Ave, Hamilton Wing, Showroom H721, High Point, NC, 27260).AboutStyle leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices. “Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.” Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget.Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution ­from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living’s production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction. Armenliving.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.