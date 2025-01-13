New Mediaocean Report Reveals 2025 Advertising Trends: Generative AI and Automation Lead Marketing Evolution

Insights from nearly 700 marketing professionals underscore consumer and media tech shifts as advertisers prioritize digital channels

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the foundational partner for omnichannel advertising, released the findings from its 2025 H1 Advertising Outlook Report , which reveals how marketers are navigating rapid technological advancements and shifting consumer behaviors. The report highlights key findings, including the rise of generative AI as the top consumer trend, marketers’ increased investments in automation, and the continued prioritization of digital channels like social media, digital display/video, and Connected TV (CTV).

The 2025 Advertising Outlook Report was informed by a recent survey of nearly 700 marketing professionals. It includes a foreword by Brian Wieser, CEO and Principal of Madison and Wall , an advisory firm focused on the media and technology industries. The industry community has described Wieser as "Madison Avenue’s de facto Chief Economist."

The report explores AI’s growing influence, the role of automation, and preparations for a multi-ID future, offering a comprehensive view of the advertising industry’s trajectory.

Key Findings:

Ad Spending Prioritization: Social media, digital display/video, and Connected TV (CTV) are the fastest-growing channels, with 68%, 67%, and 55% of marketers planning to increase spending in these areas, respectively. AI as a Top Trend: Generative AI has emerged as the leading consumer trend, surpassing CTV. 63% of marketers identify it as critical. Key advancements in AI are reshaping workflows and enabling more sophisticated advertising strategies. Automation on the Rise: Automation has become the fastest-growing investment area, with a 17% increase in adoption since mid-2024, as marketers seek to improve their workflow across media formats. Multi-ID Measurement: Advertisers are adopting multiple approaches to identity resolution to improve campaign measurement and attribution. Almost half cite this as a top concern for 2025. Creative-Media Gap: Despite slight improvements, 86% of advertisers report a lack of synchronization between creative and media processes, highlighting significant opportunities for growth.



In his foreword, Wieser reflects on the industry’s resilience and innovation: "As we enter 2025, the advertising ecosystem continues to evolve rapidly. The interplay between technology, data, and creativity drives new opportunities for marketers to engage meaningfully with consumers. Mediaocean’s insights offer a clear roadmap for navigating these complexities. "

“This year’s outlook report underscores the profound shifts already underway and intensifying across the advertising industry,” said Aaron Goldman, CMO of Mediaocean. “From the rise of AI and automation to the need for more comprehensive measurement frameworks, the insights in this report provide actionable guidance for brands and agencies looking to thrive and compete in a dynamic marketplace.”

“Generative AI is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s a cornerstone of today’s advertising strategies,” commented Deborah Wahl, Forbes CMO Hall of Fame member and former global CMO of General Motors. “The moment we’re in reminds me of the electric vehicle transformation in the auto industry. To capitalize on the opportunity, nay – imperative, marketers had to reimagine their business strategies and marketing programs. The same goes for AI, and the brands that embrace it now will see outsized returns.”

The 2025 Advertising Outlook Report is the seventh in Mediaocean’s series of bi-annual market analyses. It synthesizes perspectives from brands, agencies, media companies, measurement firms, and tech platforms, offering a comprehensive view of the advertising industry's current state and future trajectory. For a deeper dive into the report, please register to attend a webinar on Thursday, January 16, 2025, from 12 to 1 p.m. ET – featuring Goldman, Wahl, and Wieser.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is powering the future of the advertising ecosystem with technology that empowers brands and agencies to deliver impactful omnichannel marketing experiences. With over $200 billion in annualized ad spend running through its software products, Mediaocean deploys AI and automation to optimize investments and outcomes. The company’s advertising infrastructure and ad tech tools are used by more than 100,000 people across the globe. Mediaocean owns and operates Prisma, the industry’s trusted system of record for media management and finance, Flashtalking, an innovative ad server and creative personalization platform, as well as Protected by Mediaocean, an MRC-accredited ad verification solution. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Aaron Goldman

CMO, Mediaocean

Press@Mediaocean.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.