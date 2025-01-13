Vaso Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Appointments & Names New Vice Chairman to the Board of Directors

PLAINVIEW, N.Y, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaso Corporation (“Vaso”) (OTCQX: VASO), a leader in human capital, information technology and MedTech, today announced new executive appointments to the Vaso management team and Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2025.

Jane Moen was appointed Vaso Corporation’s Chief Operating Officer. She will continue in her role as President of VasoHealthcare, a Vaso Corporation subsidiary. Ms. Moen has served as a Director of Vaso Corporation’s Board since 2020.

Jonathan Newton was promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Vaso Corporation from his previous role as Vaso's Co-Chief Financial Officer. As part of this development, Michael Beecher, previously Co-Chief Financial Officer, will transition to a Vaso financial and investor relations advisory role.

Edgar Rios was elected Vice Chairman of Vaso Corporation's Board of Directors. Mr. Rios has served as an independent Director of Vaso since 2011. He will also continue in his role as Chairman of the Board's Audit Committee.

Furthermore, Vaso Corporation named new corporate and securities outside counsel, Kimberly Decker of the law firm Barley Snyder LLP.

Dr. Jun Ma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vaso Corporation commented, “Today’s executive changes and board appointments reflect Vaso Corporation’s commitment to its human capital mission and our focus on advancing our dedicated leaders. As we implement our 2025 strategy during this pivotal time in our corporate history, we are optimistic on our path and our competitive position as a leading human capital, MedTech, and information technology business. As we have recently articulated, our top priority in 2025 will be to continue growing organically across our diversified portfolio businesses, working closely with our customers and partners, while continuing to explore new strategic opportunities. We cannot be prouder of having leaders such as Jane and Jonathan in their expanded executive roles. Their devotion to Vaso has contributed to our success and I am looking forward to continuing to work with them and our entire leadership team.”

“We are also delighted to name Kimberly Decker from the prestigious law firm Barley Snyder LLP to work with us as legal counsel on corporate and securities matters. Lastly, the election of Edgar Rios, a respected and trusted Board Member, as Vaso’s new Vice Chairman is a natural progression and on behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank him for his continued service to the Vaso mission,” Dr. Ma added.

About Vaso Corporation

Headquartered in Plainview New York, Vaso Corporation is a leading human capital, information technology and MedTech business with a focus on healthcare professional sales services, network and IT services across sectors, and proprietary medical products. Vaso Corporation is a diversified organization with three core businesses operating as wholly-owned subsidiaries: VasoHealthcare, the professional sales service arm for GE HealthCare's diagnostic imaging and ultrasound products; VasoTechnology, an information technology and managed connectivity leader serving customers in healthcare provision and other sectors; and VasoMedical, the designer and manufacturer of proprietary medical devices including Biox series devices and the developer and operator of the ARCS cloud-based SaaS platform.

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this report, words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “may”, “optimistic”, “plans”, “potential”, “looking forward”, and “intends” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the effect of business and economic conditions, including the possibility of a downturn in the US economy and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of the dramatic changes taking place in IT and healthcare; continuation of the GEHC agreement; the impact of competitive technology and products and their pricing; medical insurance reimbursement policies; manufacturing or supplier problems; unforeseen difficulties and delays in product development programs; the actions of regulatory authorities and third-party payers in the United States and overseas; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

