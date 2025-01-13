Systemic Bio Named a Top 10 Finalist for the SLAS 2025 Innovation Award

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemic Bio™, a 3D Systems company (NYSE: DDD), is honored to announce its selection as a Top 10 Finalist for the prestigious SLAS 2025 Innovation Award. This recognition underscores the groundbreaking potential of Systemic Bio’s proprietary h-VIOS™ platform geared at accelerating drug discovery and development using human-relevant data from bioprinted tissues.

The SLAS Innovation Award, presented annually at the SLAS International Conference and Exhibition, celebrates the most innovative technologies poised to impact laboratory science and automation. Systemic Bio was recognized for its cutting-edge platform, which leverages advanced bioprinting technologies to create complex vascularized tissue models.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by SLAS as a Top 10 Finalist for their esteemed Innovation Award,” said Taci Pereira, CEO of Systemic Bio. “This acknowledgment reflects the hard work and ingenuity of our team and highlights the transformative power of our platform in driving innovation within the pharmaceutical industry. By providing more accurate and predictive tools, we aim to accelerate the development of safer and more effective therapies for patients worldwide.”

Systemic Bio’s platform represents a paradigm shift in drug development, addressing longstanding challenges in preclinical testing by providing bioprinted tissue models that mimic human organ systems with unprecedented precision and throughput. Operating from a state-of-the-art facility in Houston, Systemic Bio has the capacity to produce thousands of tissue models from its ISO 7 clean room under a Quality Management System (QMS). These advanced models power the company’s innovative development efforts and drive its collaborations with world-leading pharmaceutical companies.

Systemic Bio will deliver a presentation, “h-VIOS: A human-relevant drug discovery and development platform using bioprinted human tissues,” at the SLAS Conference in San Diego on Monday, January 27, 2025, from 4:00 - 4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 4:15 p.m., directly following the closing keynote presentation.

For more information about Systemic Bio and its pioneering work, please visit www.systemic.bio.

About Systemic Bio

Systemic Bio is a biotech company focused on accelerating drug discovery and development with human-relevant data from its proprietary platform of bioprinted vascularized organ models. Founded in 2022 as a wholly-owned company of 3D Systems, Systemic Bio leverages 3D Systems’ breakthrough, production-level bioprinting technology to create extremely precise healthy and diseased tissues using biomaterials and human cells. These proprietary organs-on-chips can be manufactured reproducibly in large quantities, and then perfused with drugs to study the effects on healthy or diseased tissue at the earliest stages of pharmaceutical drug development. These systems are multimodal and can be used to generate large datasets leveraged with machine learning to generate human-relevant therapeutic insights. More information on the company is available at www.systemic.bio.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .





