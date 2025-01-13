Ohio State University Student Shares Educational and Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation celebrates the success of Alex Ochoa after receiving STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Alex Ochoa after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2023. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Alex Ochoa received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during his senior year at Ohio State University, pursuing a degree in public health.

Since receiving the scholarship, Ochoa received Ohio State’s Outstanding Senior Award. He served as a post-undergraduate fellow at the Bill Emerson National Hunger Fellowship through the Congressional Hunger Center. He is taking two years away from school and plans to apply to medical school in the 2025-2026 school year.

“Alex is committed to his community, and I’m proud that SBB Research Group Foundation could commit to him," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Ochoa’s success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping him achieve his full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

