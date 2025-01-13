Households and non-financial corporations in the euro area: third quarter of 2024

13 January 2025

Households' financial investment increased at broadly unchanged annual rate of 2.4% in third quarter of 2024

Non-financial corporations' financing increased at unchanged annual rate of 1.0%

Non-financial corporations' gross operating surplus decreased more slowly at annual rate of ‑1.1% (after -3.9% in previous quarter)

Chart 1 Household financing and financial and non-financial investment (annual growth rates) Sources: ECB and Eurostat.

Chart 2 NFC gross-operating surplus, non-financial investment and financing (annual growth rates) Source: ECB and Eurostat.

Households

Household gross disposable income increased in the third quarter of 2024 at a broadly unchanged annual rate of 4.6%. The compensation of employees grew at a lower rate of 5.4% (after 5.8% in the previous quarter), and gross operating surplus and mixed income of the self-employed increased at a lower rate of 3.4% (after 4.1%). Household consumption expenditure increased at a higher rate of 3.2% (after 3.0%).

The household gross saving rate increased to 15.2% in the third quarter, compared with 14.9% in the previous quarter.

Household gross non-financial investment (which refers mainly to housing) decreased at a lower annual rate of -0.3% in the third quarter of 2024 (after -1.7%). Loans to households, the main component of household financing, grew at a higher rate of 0.9% (after 0.5%).

Household financial investment increased at a broadly unchanged annual rate of 2.4% in the four quarters to the third quarter of 2024. Among its components, currency and deposits grew at a higher rate of 2.6% (after 2.3%), while investment in debt securities grew at a lower rate of 16.5% (after 28.7%). Investment in shares and other equity grew at a higher rate of 1.3% (after 0.7%) due to accelerating investments in investment fund shares (5.3% after 3.6%). Investment in life insurance and pension schemes grew at higher rates (0.6% after 0.0%, and 2.6% after 2.3%, respectively).

Household net worth increased at an annual rate of 5.4% in the third quarter of 2024, after 3.6% in the previous quarter. Net financial and non-financial assets grew due to valuation gains in addition to investments. Housing wealth, the main component of non-financial assets grew at a higher rate of 2.0% (after 1.7%). The household debt-to-income ratio decreased, to 82.7% in the third quarter of 2024 from 86.4% in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-financial corporations

Net value added by NFCs increased at a higher annual rate of 2.4% in the third quarter of 2024, after 1.3% in the previous quarter. Gross operating surplus decreased at a lower rate of -1.1% (after ‑3.9%), while net property income - defined in this context as property income receivable minus interest and rent payable – decreased. As a result the decline in gross entrepreneurial income (broadly equivalent to cash flow) was less pronounced (-1.1% after -2.1%).

NFC gross non-financial investment increased at an annual rate of 4.1% (after -7.9% in the previous quarter).[1] NFC financial investment grew at a broadly unchanged annual rate of 2.0% in the four quarters to the third quarter of 2024. Among its components, loans granted grew at a lower rate of 3.9% (after 4.4%), while investment in shares and other equity grew at a broadly unchanged rate of 1.5%. Financing of NFCs increased at an unchanged rate of 1.0%, as loan financing (1.3%)[2], financing via shares and other equity (0.7%) and via trade credits (1.7%) all grew at broadly unchanged rates. Financing via debt securities grew at a lower rate (2.6% after 2.9%).

NFC debt-to-GDP ratio (consolidated measure) decreased to 68.8% in the third quarter of 2024, from 70.7% in the same quarter of the previous year; the non-consolidated, wider debt measure decreased to 133.7% from 136.4%.

