Jabra Unveils Perform 75, a Purpose-Built Headset for Retail Shiftwork to Boost Collaboration and Productivity

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRF -- At NRF 2025, Jabra, the world’s leading professional audio brand, unveiled the Jabra Perform 75, a new Bluetooth headset designed specifically for shift workers in retail environments.

Research shows that timely access to information is critical for retail associates to perform their tasks efficiently and to the best of their abilities. To help strengthen collaboration and productivity within retail environments, the Jabra Perform 75 provides workers with a purpose-built headset that keeps them connected, informed, and ready to assist customers more effectively.

Seamlessly integrating with leading frontline worker applications on handheld devices, the Jabra Perform 75 offers hands-free, instant access to critical information, allowing associates to stay focused on their tasks while delivering outstanding product knowledge for a better in-store customer experience.

Powering smarter, AI future-ready retail operations

The Perform 75 is designed with a dedicated button on the headset that integrates with Push-to-Talk (PTT) capabilities delivered directly by the handheld device. Users can instantly communicate with other workers and customers hands-free to address queries, while continuing tasks such as staffing the checkout and stocking shelves. Compatible with many leading platforms from Microsoft, Zebra Technologies, and more, the Perform 75 delivers seamless out-of-the-box functionality.

The built-in Bluetooth connection enables associates to access any voice-led app on their handheld devices—including emerging AI-driven applications like virtual assistants that provide real-time, voice-activated information retrieval—to keep them hands-free and focused. This seamless integration ensures compatibility with leading platforms while paving the way for future AI-driven workflows.

The Jabra Perform 75 enables associates to stay hands-free while speaking with colleagues, using software like Voice-Directed Picking, or AI Assistant solutions. This feature makes it easier for workers to receive critical information to become more productive, accurate, and focused on delivering great service.

Built for tough retail environments

Retail environments are often loud and spread out, which can be challenging for communication. The Jabra Perform 75 is purposefully designed to excel in these demanding settings. It operates reliably in temperatures from 60°C to -30°C and its robust IP65 rated design also resists high humidity and dusty conditions, ensuring optimized performance in extreme environments.

Additionally, the Perform 75 features Jabra’s industry-leading microphone noise cancellation technology to block out 99% of background sounds no matter the setting, to ensure that the headset accurately picks up what the associate is asking.

Ease of use and shift-long comfort are central to the build of the Jabra Perform 75. Its modular design simplifies shift transitions with interchangeable components like headbands, boom arms, and hot-swappable batteries. This allows workers to quickly assemble headsets and choose their preferred wearing style. The included charging station keeps battery level optimized, while an organizer stores spare parts, reducing downtime and making equipment management easy.

Andrew Doyle, VP for Frontline Workers at Jabra, said: “The modern retail environment demands agility and knowledge from associates to meet rising customer expectations. We’ve channeled our expertise and worked closely with our Alliance partners to build a solution for the retail sector that enhances efficiency and customer service. The Jabra Perform 75 provides hands-free access to information and seamless communication. By integrating with existing frontline worker applications, it empowers associates to work smarter, improve customer experiences, and adapt to the fast-evolving retail landscape. This is the kind of innovation that bridges the gap between operational efficiency and exceptional service.”

Key features of the Jabra Perform 75 include:

A dedicated Jabra button for instant hands-free Push-to-Talk, video AI or messaging communication between associates and on voice directed software platforms

for instant hands-free Push-to-Talk, video AI or messaging communication between associates and on voice directed software platforms Seamless integration with existing retail ecosystem and future voice-led capabilities

and future voice-led capabilities Discreet, lightweight, and comfortable design which supports a range of multiple wearing styles

which supports a range of multiple wearing styles Modular design for seamless shift transitions and equipment management

for seamless shift transitions and equipment management Hot-swappable battery to minimize downtime

to minimize downtime Simple pairing for seamless shift transitions

for seamless shift transitions Wipe-clean design for easy sanitization between users

for easy sanitization between users 99% noise-cancelling mic for clear communication in any environment

for clear communication in any environment IP65 rated design to withstand tough retail environments

to withstand tough retail environments Robust design that can operate reliably in temperatures from -30°C to 60°C and drop-tested to 2.1m

Jabra Perform 75 comes as an addition to the in-market Perform 45, strengthening the Jabra Perform line of Bluetooth headsets built for the retail world, and will be available for distribution mid-January.

For more information visit https://www.jabra.com/perform75.

Jabra Perform 75 The new Jabra Perform 75 headset is built for seamless shiftwork and extreme durability in any retail operation environment. Jabra Perform 75 The Jabra Perform 75 features a modular, easy-to-use-design with quick-pairing and a hot-swappable battery for zero down time and continuous operation. Jabra Perform 75 With just the touch of a button, associates can access popular Push-to-Talk apps on their handheld device for instant, hands-free communication from warehouse to checkout.

