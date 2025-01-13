Wondr Health Expands Interventions to Address and Prevent High-Cost Chronic Conditions

Wondr Plus expansion offers support pathways for joint and muscle health, diabetes, heart health and women’s health

Dallas, TX, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX (Jan. 13, 2025) – Wondr Health, the proven leader in virtual-first prevention and intervention programs for metabolic health, today announced an expansion of its recently launched Wondr Plus program to help employers address the most prevalent and expensive chronic health conditions in their workforce. In addition to offering high-quality lifestyle support and nutrition counseling for employees paying out-of-pocket for weight-loss medications, Wondr Plus now offers both preventive and therapeutic interventions for musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, diabetes, heart disease and menopause.

Some estimates show that over half of U.S. adults suffer from joint and muscle conditions that greatly impair function and lead to substantial decreases in work productivity. MSK conditions are one of the costliest conditions for employers and payers, which spend a collective $353 billion annually on treatments—accounting for nearly 15% of their overall medical costs. Similarly, diabetes costs employers and payers an estimated $245 billion per year, with $175 billion spent on direct medical costs like medication and treatment, and the remaining $70 billion from indirect costs like absenteeism and lost productivity.

“Chronic conditions wreak havoc on an individual’s quality of life and ability to show up in their personal and professional lives,” says Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “Because joint and muscle issues, diabetes, heart disease and women’s health conditions are linked directly to weight and metabolic health, we need proven interventions that address the root cause to prevent and reduce total cost of care. Wondr Plus is the gold standard for chronic condition support because of its focus on holistic lifestyle change.”

Wondr Plus helps organizations mitigate the financial risk associated with high-cost claims for chronic conditions and self-administered GLP-1 weight-loss treatment by providing expert obesity care for optimal, sustained weight loss and health improvements. Combining human and digital touchpoints, Wondr Plus improves access to expert clinical support for chronic disease prevention and management with 1:1 Registered Dietitian visits, personalized nutrition plans, and tailored, digital content for medication adherence, nutrition and healthy eating skills, improved movement and emotional health.

“Heading into the new year, we asked benefits consultants, employers and health plan partners in our network what was on their radar to address rising medical costs in 2025. Their answer: prevention and effective intervention for high-cost conditions, and rigorous management of GLP-1 spend,” says Scott Paddock, CEO of Wondr Health. “With 17+ years of experience in the benefits space and science-backed programs that address the root cause, Wondr Health is uniquely equipped to empower organizations to substantially reduce spend for chronic metabolic health-related conditions by improving workforce health and optimizing outcomes for those taking GLP-1s.”

ABOUT WONDR HEALTH

